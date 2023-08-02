Haryana Nuh Violence Reaches Gurugram, Delhi On Alert & 15 FIR Registered

Parts of Haryana have been experiencing tensions for the third day as violence from the Nuh district has spread to other areas, resulting in six deaths and dozens of injuries. The communal clashes originated during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district when rumors circulated that Monu Maneser, a cow vigilante and a key accused in the Bhiwani killings, would be present at the event.

The Bhiwani case is related to the death of two cousins, Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were discovered inside a four-wheeler in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February.

In response to the escalating situation, the Haryana government imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in some regions of the state. Peace committee meetings were also conducted in an attempt to ease tensions, and leaders have appealed for peace.

The Gurugram deputy commissioner issued an order to prohibit all fuel stations from selling loose petrol and diesel except in emergency situations.

The Opposition leaders criticized the Manohar Lal Khattar government for the failure of law and order in the state, while the Home Minister, Anil Vij, termed the violence a "well-planned" conspiracy and ordered a probe on Tuesday. The police have registered at least 40 cases against individuals involved in the incident and detained over 100 men for questioning.

Amidst the unrest, around 200 Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporters gathered to protest in west Delhi, but they were not allowed to stage any demonstration as they lacked permission. The authorities have taken measures to maintain law and order, and senior police officers, including deputy commissioners, have been closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further disturbance. The protests come in the aftermath of the communal violence that broke out in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday.

Six people were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured, police said. Gurugram district administration announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutes will remain closed on Wednesday here. The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

Violence Reaches Gurugram, Delhi NCR On Alert

After Monday's communal clash in Haryana's Nuh, the violence has now reached sector 70 in Gurugram, which is less than 20 kms from the national capital New Delhi. Several shops and shanties next to a residential complex were set on fire on Tuesday night.



In response to the ongoing tensions and violence in parts of Haryana, the police have urged citizens not to believe rumors and to avoid giving credence to reports on social media. They clarified that messages circulating about the closure of schools, colleges, and work stations are false, and all traffic is running as usual with no restrictions. Varun Kumar Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police - Gurgaon, made this statement to address misinformation and maintain calm among the public.

As a precautionary measure, some multi-national corporations have advised their employees to work from home on the affected day.

The violence initially broke out during a religious procession in Nuh, located about 50 km from Delhi, after an objectionable video went viral. As a mob attacked the procession with stones, the participants sought shelter inside a temple, which led to the escalation of violence throughout the evening. Subsequent incidents included the torching of a mosque post-midnight, and mobs damaging and setting fire to over a hundred vehicles in Nuh and neighboring Gurugram.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, confirmed six deaths in the violence in Nuh district and made a renewed appeal for peace in the state. A total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nuh on Monday, as per a report in NDTV.

Clashes were also reported in several other districts of Haryana, including Badshahpur, located 50 km from Nuh. Witnesses reported that a mob of about 200 people entered the area armed with sticks and stones, vandalizing shops, including meat shops, and setting fire to an eatery amidst religious chants.

As a precaution, schools and colleges in Sohna, which borders Gurugram, will remain closed on the affected day.

Delhi authorities have also heightened security measures, carrying out enhanced patrolling and using drones to monitor sensitive areas. The Delhi Police are fully prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital due to incidents in neighboring areas.

