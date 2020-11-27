Haryana: Police Dig Trenches To Block Protesting Farmers From Marching Towards Delhi

In an attempt to block thousands of farmers marching towards Delhi in protest against Centre's new farm laws, Haryana used a common military tactic of digging trenches near the state border to stop the farmers.

Several images and visuals showed roadsides dug up and barbed wires installed along the border to stop farmers marching towards the national capital as part of their "Delhi Chalo" protest.

National Highway has been dug up just to stop farmers from reaching Delhi.



दिल्ली इतनी घमंडी कभी ना थीpic.twitter.com/CoKJ7ezLbs — Dushyant (@atti_cus) November 26, 2020





Roads being dig to stop farmers' entry in delhi. Images of Delhi-Karnal highway near Gannaur, Haryana pic.twitter.com/fBmzhy9b2z — Suresh Upadhyay (@SureshNBT) November 26, 2020

The cops also used sand-laden trucks and barricades to stop the movement of farmers.



"The idea is to delay the movement of farmers from Punjab so that they don't reach Karnal," an officer said.

Barricades, barbed wire and boulders, this is how haryana is preventing peacefully protesting farmers from Punjab to march to Delhi on #ConstitutionDay.



BJP Govt should better utilise Barricades, barbed wire and boulders on China border instead of using it against farmers. pic.twitter.com/qw6DohGxSn — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) November 26, 2020

On Thursday, hundreds of farmers remained undeterred against tear gas and water sprays. Many of them threw bricks at the police and forced them to retract. As the cops parked vehicles to block the bridge, the farmers physically pushed them.

The #Farmers have broken through the #Sonipat barricade.

They pushed away the containers, filled the holes, removed cement structures & created a road despite police using water cannon. @mlkhattar is done now it's @narendramod at the Delhi Haryana Kundli border. #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/POr9cXqBQJ — Anand Mangnale (@FightAnand) November 27, 2020





Farmers have entered Haryana.... pic.twitter.com/ABwcOCmPW3 — Arun Arora (@Arun2981) November 25, 2020

Hundreds of farmers cleared the bridge and marched ahead after a two-hour clash with cops.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lashed out at his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh, accusing him of inciting the protests and playing "cheap politics" during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government denied permission to the police to convert nine of the city's stadiums into temporary jails for the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana who enter Delhi. The Delhi police had sought the state government's permission for the same earlier in the day.

"Looking at the situation at borders we think we will require such kind of place to keep the detainees," a senior police official had said.

