Haryana: More Houses & Shops Razed In Violence-Hit Nuh

On Saturday morning, the district administration in Nuh, Haryana, continued its demolition drive by razing houses and shops of local residents. The illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around Nalhar Medical College were bulldozed, along with around 15 other temporary structures. The demolition is part of the authorities' efforts to remove unauthorized constructions in the area.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashwani Kumar stated that some of the owners of these structures were involved in the recent violence during the Braj Mandal religious yatra. He asserted that the demolition drive will continue. However, this statement contradicts the earlier claim made by officials that the demolition was unrelated to the recent communal violence.

The demolition drive began from Adbar Chowk and is set to continue until Tiranga Chowk. Local MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, Aftab Ahmed, has expressed protest against this action. The situation remains tense in the area as authorities carry out the demolition of illegal structures, as per a report in The New Indian Express

"In Nuh, it is not only the houses of the poor that are being demolished, but the faith and trust of the common people is being destroyed as well. Villagers have said that houses and shops were demolished today, by giving notice in back date of one month. Government is taking wrong action to hide administrative failures, this is repressive policy," he tweeted along with a video of the demolition.



Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on Monday. Gurugram had also witnessed stray incidents of clashes. Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said the curfew has been relaxed and people can step out to buy essential goods from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said ‘Bullets were fired from hills, stones were collected on roofs, and fronts were set up. It was planned by someone and we are investigating’

Haryana home minister has also said that he did not have information about any intelligence input on a possible build-up of tension in the wake of the religious procession that was attacked in Nuh district by mobs on July 31. "I asked the ACS (additional chief secretary), Home, and the DGP. They also said they did not have any information," Vij said on Friday in response to a question on the violence that erupted in Nuh.

Violence In Nuh

The communal clashes first broke out during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

Bhiwani case is linked to the death of two cousins Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a four-wheeler in Haryana's Bhiwani district in February. Communal violence in parts of Haryana, particularly in the Nuh district, has led the state government to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The clashes between a group of young men and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad during a religious procession resulted in six deaths and left more than 20 police personnel injured. Attacking the Opposition,Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said, "What was the government doing when these violent clashes broke out in Gurugram, Nuh, Sohna...This was the malice of the government (Haryana govt)."

BSP chief Mayawati said that Nuh violence proves the failure of law and order in Haryana just like in Manipur. “In Haryana, the incitement of riots, its spread into parts of Gurugram without any constraint, triggering of violence and huge loss of public property and religious places prove the failure of law and order in Haryana just like Manipur," Mayawati said.

The central agencies and ministries have narrowed down on close to 100 social media handles that are highly active and involved in spreading misinformation related to the Nuh violence through their accounts. The Centre has also initiated the process of blocking these accounts.

