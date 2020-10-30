Trending

21-Yr-Old Woman Raped In ICU Ward Of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital: Police

The patient wrote about the alleged sexual assault in a note and gave it to her father on Tuesday, as she regained consciousness after six days.

The Logical Indian Crew
Haryana   |   30 Oct 2020 4:56 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Zee News

A 21-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis was allegedly raped between October 21-27 in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

The woman was admitted to the hospital on October 21 and was placed on a ventilator, according to an FIR filed at the city's Sushant Lok police station. She also named the accused, identified as Vikas, who works at the hospital for sexually assaulting her.

The family has also demanded that her medical check-up should be carried out at a government hospital.

"We are probing the case. We are trying to find out if Vikas worked at the hospital. The woman's parents are not aware of it. We would be able to get clarity once we get a statement from the patient. We are probing the CCTV footage from the hospital to get clues," police officer Maksood Ahmad said.

"Six days after admission, the patient alleged that she has been violated on the day of admission. Post her complaint, we immediately informed the police. We have a zero-tolerance policy in such situations and are extending full cooperation and support including entire CCTV footage to the police," a Fortis Hospital spokesperson said.

Contributors

