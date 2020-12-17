Haryana: IBN24 Journalist Akarshan Uppal Attacked For Reporting On Drugs Case

IBN24 Chief Editor in Haryana, Akarshan Uppal, was allegedly attacked in Karnal earlier this week, days after he reported on a drugs case. Uppal is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to the news channel, the journalist exposed the people involved in the drug case after receiving a call from an anonymous person, who alleged that the police caught at least three people in Ramanagar, Shiv Colony of Karnal.

One of the accused in the case, Gurmeet Singh was arrested, several days after Uppal covered the story. The accused died in prison two weeks after the arrest. After Singh's death, Uppal and his family allegedly received threat calls from the elder brother of the accused, Ghelu, blaming the journalist for his brother's arrest. However, the police later clarified that Uppal was present at the site only to cover the story and that he had nothing to do with Singh's arrest.

On Monday, December 7, Uppal was beaten up with lathis and sharp weapons, and suffered critical injuries. The channel in a Facebook Live condemned the incident.



The police have arrested five attackers in the case. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the journalist at the hospital and ensured safety measures for him and his family.

Also Read: SC Rejects UP Govt's Plea, Upholds Allahabad HC Order Quashing Kafeel Khan's NSA Detention