Haryana: 21-Yr-Old Woman Shot Dead Outside College In Faridabad, Case Registered

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district on October 26, with police launching a manhunt to nab two people in connection with the crime.

The woman had come out of her college after her examination when the incident took place, ACP, Ballabgarh, Jaiveer Singh Rathi, said.

The accused arrived at the spot in a vehicle and tried to pull the woman inside, in an attempt to kidnap her. The woman, however, resisted after which one of the accused shot her.

She was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries, the ACP said.

The ACP said that during preliminary investigation, it was found that one of the accused was known to her.

A case has been registered and the probe is underway, police said

