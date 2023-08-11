Haryana: Farmers & Khap Demand Monu Manesar's Arrest, Appeal To Maintain Peace

Following the recent communal clashes in Nuh, Haryana, farmer unions and Khap panchayats have issued appeals for peace while calling for the arrest of Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante leader associated with the Bajrang Dal. The clashes erupted on July 31 during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, leading to the deaths of six individuals, including home guards and a cleric.

Monu Manesar is wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of two Muslim men earlier this year, and rumors of his presence at the procession were reported to have sparked the communal violence.

Authorities have taken legal action in response to the clashes, with 113 FIRs filed and 305 arrests made so far. Additionally, 106 individuals are currently undergoing interrogation in custody.

In an effort to address the situation and promote peace, a 'Mahapanchayat' was convened in Hisar, attended by various Khap panchayats, farmer unions, and religious leaders from diverse backgrounds. The event, organized by the Bhartiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, gathered Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs to denounce the violence and pass resolutions aimed at restoring harmony.

Reports have surfaced online regarding purported letters from panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts, claiming to ban Muslim traders from conducting business in their villages. This development has elicited mixed reactions from Khap panchayats, with some supporting the boycott while others condemn the violence and call for Monu Manesar's arrest.

Monu Manesar allegedly posted a video on social media stating his intention to attend the Nuh religious procession and urging his supporters to join him. However, he ultimately did not attend upon advice from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, citing concerns that his presence could exacerbate tensions in the area.

Haryana's state police chief, P K Agrawal, announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Monu Manesar's role in the communal clashes. The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two Muslim men in February, whose bodies were discovered burnt in a car in Bhiwani. Although their families alleged involvement by the Bajrang Dal, the group denied any connection to the crime.

In response to the recent turmoil, authorities are reopening schools and transportation services in Nuh, which had been closed for two weeks.The situation remains dynamic as various stakeholders work towards restoring peace and unity in the region.

"In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11. Curfew will be relaxed on Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the relaxation period," a statement from the Nuh administration stated as per a report in NDTV.



Bulldozer Action In Nuh

The Haryana government carried out the demolition of shanties belonging to immigrants living in Tauru, located about 20 km from violence-hit Nuh. The action was taken as the shanties were found to be encroaching on government land. However, the bulldozer operation is also being viewed as a response to the alleged involvement of immigrants in the recent clashes, as both the district administration and the Chief Minister had earlier accused them of participating in the violence.

As per reports, these "illegal" immigrants, who had previously resided in Assam, were said to have established shanties on Haryana Urban Authority land in ward number one along Mohammadpur road in Tauru town, Nuh district. Reportedly, over 250 shanties were erected on approximately one acre of land, and they had been living there for the past four years.The bulldozer operation was carried out under heavy police and paramilitary presence, anticipating potential disturbances. Officers from various government departments were also present during the action.

The police and administration have claimed that "outsiders," including alleged infiltrators, were involved in the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession. In addition to the shanty demolition, an attempt was made to vandalize two mosques in Tauru late at night on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, Friday prayers (jumma namaz) will not be offered in Gurugram mosques this week.

Muslim religious leaders have urged people to pray from their homes. The Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, who was on pre-approved leave during the communal clashes, has been transferred to another district. IPS officer Narendra Bijarniya, who previously headed the police force in the district from February 2020 to October 2021, has been appointed in his place.

