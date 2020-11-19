Haryana To Get 'Special Task Force' To Curb Cattle Smuggling, Slaughter: CM Khattar

An 11-member "Special Cow Task Force" will be constituted in all the districts across Haryana to curb cattle smuggling and slaughter, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday, November 18.

The team will include policemen, officers from the Animal Husbandry department, Urban Local Bodies department and five members from Haryana Gau Seva Ayog, Gaurakshak Committees and Gausevaks.

"The main objective of setting up the task force is to collect information about cattle smuggling and slaughtering through ground-level informers and their intelligence network working across the state, and further take prompt action after specific inputs are received from the informers about such illegal activities," CM said.

He also said that the state government will give a grant to all the Gaushalas according to the proportion of productive and non-productive cattle.



Gaushala with less than 33 per cent of non-productive cattle will not be given any grant, he said, adding that Gaushala with 33 to 50 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of ₹100 every year per livestock.

"Gaushala with 51 to 75 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of ₹200 per year per livestock and Gaushala with 76 to 99 per cent of non-productive cattle will receive a grant of ₹300 per year per livestock. Gaushala with 100 per cent non-productive cattle will receive a grant of ₹400 per year per livestock," according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister also said that ₹400 every year per livestock will be given to the Gaushalas keeping the non-productive cattle. The Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog has been asked to prepare a detailed budget action plan accordingly.

The aim will be to provide shelter to every "destitute animal", the Chief Minister said, adding that the number of such animals found on roads across the state should be verified and the exact number of such animals should be kept in the Gaushalas.

The committee will also have to maintain data for the total number of animals including, productive, non-productive and destitute animals which are kept in the Gaushalas across the state, said the Chief Minister.

The categories of productive and non-productive animals will be redefined along with fixing electricity charges being charged from the Gaushalas at the rate of ₹2 per unit.

