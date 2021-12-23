Haryana Passes Bill To Lower Minimum Age For Drinking To 21 Years From 25

The Haryana State Government has passed the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the legislative assembly which now lowers the minimum age of consuming alcohol to 21 from 25 years. This bill was unanimously passed to help amend the Haryana Excise (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Under section 27 of the act, the lease for wholesale, manufacturing and retail sale of any country alcohol or intoxicating drug was previously granted by the Haryana government to any individual, not below the age of 25. However, the minimum age for that has now been reduced to 21 years instead.

Various Sections Of The Law

Alcohol or any sort of intoxicating drug can now be sold to an individual aged at least 21 years old by an employee or vendor of such vendor under Section 29 of the act, reported ANI.

Now, people aged at least 21 years or more may be employed by the individual who is licensed to sell any type of intoxicating drug or liquor under Section 30.

Moreover, Section 62 now also grants that if any licensed vendor/employee or any other individual acting on their behalf, deliver or sells any intoxicating drug or liquor to any person apparently under the age of 21 years, they shall in addition to any other penalty to which they might be liable be held accountable with a fine that may extend to Rs 50,000.

"The National Capital Territory of Delhi has also recently reduced this age limit to twenty-one years. At the time of framing the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, it was discussed that the above age limit may be reduced from twenty-five years to twenty-one years, as many of other States have prescribed lower age limits," said the official release from the government.

As per, The Haryana Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been given the nod to bring the minimum age limit of twenty-five years as provided in sections 27, 29, 30 and 62 of the Haryana Excise Act, 1914 to twenty-one years.

Also Read: Covishield Jab Protection Against COVID-19 Wanes Just After 3 Months: Lancet Study