Haryana: 32 Shanties Of Rohingya Refugee Camp On Fire, Over 100 People Forced To Displace

Haryana: 32 Shanties Of Rohingya Refugee Camp On Fire, Over 100 People Forced To Displace

Haryana,  16 Dec 2021 10:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

The survivors are requesting essentials including warm clothing, utensils, gas cylinder, etc. This was the third such incident in 2021 at the refugee camp, after one reported from Delhi in June, where 55 families lost their homes and the second from Jammu.

A massive fire broke out in the Rohingya Refugee Camp at Ferozepur Namak village in the Nuh district of Haryana, gutting nearly 32 shanties made of bamboo and plastic materials.

Around 102 people who were residing for years were forced to displace. The police confirmed that no casualties were reported, and temporary accommodation is being arranged in a nearby school and houses for the affected families. The authorities are also taking care of the beddings and food.

According to The Indian Express report, the officials suspect the short circuit caused the fire; however, the investigation is underway.

Rescue Team Rushed

The fire broke out at around 7:45 pm, following which the authorities were informed immediately, and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The menace was controlled in two hours, but the shanties were engulfed by the time they reached.

The Rohingya Human Rights Initiative informed that people ran out in chaos as soon as the fire broke out. Except for two shops, everything else was burnt down to ashes. Recently, the organisation said that the survivors are requesting essentials including warm clothing, utensils, gas cylinder, etc.

This was the third such incident in 2021 at the refugee camp, after one reported from Delhi in June, where 55 families lost their homes and the second from Jammu, the organisation said.

Volunteers, NGOs, and ambulances have also been deployed in the area to help the displaced people retrieve their belongings that were left.

Also Read: No Data On People Wounded, Killed By Vigilante Groups, Mobs In India: Centre

