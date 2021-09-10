IUML Puts Lid On Sexual Harassment Case By Disbanding Women's Wing Of Student Outfit

On Wednesday, September 8, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress party, disbanded the state committee of Haritha, the women's wing of the party's student outfit, Muslim Students' Federation (MSF). Some of the women leaders of the committee accused their male colleagues of sexual harassment. The IUML accused them of 'grave indiscipline'.
Meanwhile, the leaders of Haritha have threatened to move court over the decision. They have claimed that the party did not seek clarification before taking the drastic measure....
Haritha Leaders Refused To Withdraw Plaint
Party legislator MK Muneer said that the decision was taken collectively by the party members and that there was no objection and the "decision is final".
Three Haritha leaders alleged that during a meeting of MSF office-bearers in June, three of their male colleagues — MSF state president P K Navas, Malappuram district president M Kabeer and district general secretary V A Wahab — allegedly made lewd remarks against them.
In an article published in a Malayalam daily, Mufeeda Thesni, state president of the now Haritha committee, said even in the 21st century, women continue as labourers while men remain as masters. She added that it is unfortunate that women in politics are getting labelled as mere managers even after they proved their abilities.
Also Read: Old Image Of Aaditya Thackeray's Urdu Language Poster Shared With Communal Claim