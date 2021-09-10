IUML Puts Lid On Sexual Harassment Case By Disbanding Women's Wing Of Student Outfit

On Wednesday, September 8, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of the Congress party, disbanded the state committee of Haritha, the women's wing of the party's student outfit, Muslim Students' Federation (MSF). Some of the women leaders of the committee accused their male colleagues of sexual harassment. The IUML accused them of 'grave indiscipline'.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Haritha have threatened to move court over the decision. They have claimed that the party did not seek clarification before taking the drastic measure....

Haritha Leaders Refused To Withdraw Plaint

PMA Salam, IUML state general secretary, announced that because of indiscipline, the IUML dissolved the state committee of Haritha. He said that a new committee of Haritha would be constituted by IUML. Fatima Thahiliya, MSF national vice-president and Haritha leader, expressed her disappointment over the party's decision. She said that her colleagues in the MSF and Haritha will not accept the decision. Party legislator MK Muneer said that the decision was taken collectively by the party members and that there was no objection and the "decision is final". Three Haritha leaders alleged that during a meeting of MSF office-bearers in June, three of their male colleagues — MSF state president P K Navas, Malappuram district president M Kabeer and district general secretary V A Wahab — allegedly made lewd remarks against them.

The Haritha leaders approached the IUML leadership, seeking strict action against the trio and removal them from their respective positions. When the authorities took no firm stand, they filed a complaint on August 13 with the state women's commission. This irked the IUML's party members, who disbanded the committee on the grounds of indiscipline. The party's action triggered widespread protests among Haritha members as well as several campus units of MSF. In an article published in a Malayalam daily, Mufeeda Thesni, state president of the now Haritha committee, said even in the 21st century, women continue as labourers while men remain as masters. She added that it is unfortunate that women in politics are getting labelled as mere managers even after they proved their abilities.








