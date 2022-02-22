All section
Caste discrimination
Harassment Allegations Baseless, Unwarranted: India Responds To UN Experts On Rana Ayyubs Case

Credits: Facebook (Rana Ayyub, Indian Mission), Twitter (UN Human Rights)

'Harassment Allegations Baseless, Unwarranted': India Responds To UN Experts On Rana Ayyub's Case

India,  22 Feb 2022 6:53 AM GMT

The UN Human Rights body said the journalist was being attacked for reporting on issues affecting the Muslims in the country and the government's criticism for handling the pandemic.

The Indian Mission in Geneva on Monday, February 21, said that the allegations of judicial harassment journalist Rana Ayyub highlighted by the United Nation's human rights experts are nothing more than a misleading narrative. The accusations are 'baseless' and 'unwarranted', it added.

According to The Hindu, the mission will address the matter issue formally and send a diplomatic note of protest or note verbale.

Misogynistic Attacks

The UN body experts had said that Ayyub was subjected to relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online. They further said that she had been the victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups.

"Ms Ayyub has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities about her reporting for several years," the media quote declaration from UN experts Irene Khan, Special Rapporteur on the right of freedom of opinion and expression and Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders.

They said the journalist was being attacked for reporting on issues affecting the Muslims in the country and the government's criticism for handling the pandemic. Ayyub was also being targeted for raising her voice on the recent hijab row that has taken the state of Karnataka by storm.

This international attention comes after Ayyub was accused in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate attached ₹1.77 crores belonging to the journalist linked to alleged irregularities in the charitable funds.

The experts demanded the Indian government thoroughly investigate the matter to bring it to an end.

No One Is Above Law

India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. The mission said we expect the Special Rapporteurs to be objective and accurately informed.

Also Read: 'Arbitrary, Unlawful', Says Editors Guild On New PIB Accreditation Norms; Demands Removal

