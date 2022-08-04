'Har Ghar Tiranga': Here's Everything That You Need To Know From Past Week

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign held between August 2-15, as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was launched with the aim of mobilising over 20 crore households and more than 100 crore Indians to celebrate the nationalistic spirit. Commemorating the 75 years of Indian Independence, the Prime Minister urged people to hoist the Tiranga (national flag) at their homes.

A Call For Patriotism

As per the official statement published on the website of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,

"Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building."

Addressing the same in the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all citizens to hoist the flags from their homes and change their display pictures on social media channels to the image of the 'Tiranga'. The campaign kickstarted on the second of August, which happens to be the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya, the freedom fighter and designer of the Indian national flag.

Numerous politicians changed their display pictures in regard to this spirit, including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. Picking the pace from here, several other politicians, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, also changed their pictures to the Tiranga.

Furthermore, the Minister of Culture posted the official anthem video of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' that featured several illustrious Indian celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Prabhas, Asha Bhonsle, and so on. The underlying idea behind it all is a celebration of ideas of nation-building and national unity.

Citizens who are interested in taking part in the campaign can simply change their display pictures on their social media profiles or can upload their pictures on the portal harghartiranga.com. The portal would then feature the images, enabling them to download a personal Har Ghar Tiranga certificate.

The Business Standard reported that till the first of August, about five million national flags were pinned, and over 700,000 selfies with the tricolours have been uploaded on the official portal. The portal also promotes a sense of patriotism through Har Ghar Tiranga quizzes and other contests organised in different parts of India.

Here's How The Entire Nation Is Observing The Celebrations

As a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations, the Delhi Governor's office directed many to adorn public spaces such as markets, roundabouts, schools, hospitals, and so on with the national flag. The Delhi Municipal Council, as instructed, has identified prominent spots of Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, and important market areas under their jurisdiction to decorate. Similarly, the Delhi Development Authority would also carry out the tricolour decorations around markets and roads under their supervision.

Students from over 1,500 municipal schools would be seen participating in the campaign by organising multiple activities and competitions to demonstrate the spirit of Indian Independence. Among the notable events that can be seen celebrated in schools are Tricolour-themed dish making, making of miniature national flag-themed lapel pins, singing patriotic compositions, poster making, tree plantation, poem recitation, and so on, as reported by the Indian Express.

A bike rally from Red Fort to Vijay Chowk was flagged off, in regard to the campaign, by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the third of August. The presence of several union ministers, members of Parliament (MP), and young parliamentarians, who also took behind the wheels, had graced the occasion.

Delhi | Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi & Piyush Goyal flags off Tiranga Bike Rally for MPs from Red Fort. The rally will culminate at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/maB9RRNbWB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Tame Phassang, along with the Commissioner, Corporators, and other officials, showcased their enthusiasm towards the campaign by hoisting the tricolours around the offices. They have also conveyed that the tricolour would be available to buy at a minimal cost of ₹25 at their offices. The public can purchase them from the Corporators at each ward as well.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the border guarding force of India along the borders of Nepal and Bhutan, also celebrated their nationalistic prife by flagging off a "Tricolour Run" from Chandan Chowki of the 3rd Battalion of SSB to the Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj. Organised under inspector general Ratn Sanjay, the run would have the officers passing through 54 kms across the many border outposts and spread awareness of the national flag and its importance among the border population.

During the same, students from the nearby villages were present to witness the feat and were handed over 1000's national flags.

The Indian Coast Guards, showcased their respects in a way known best to them and unfurled the Indian flag under the Bay of Bengal.

"हर घर तिरंगा"#HarGharTiranga



"आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव"#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav



As part of 75th years of India's independence celebration, @IndiaCoastGuard performed underwater flag Demo at Sea. This initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people. pic.twitter.com/wAOADF2tfX — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 29, 2022





Joining in the display of national fervour were the fishermen from West Bengal. Tweeting the video through their official handle, they said,

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav not only limited to land territory but also at Sea."

Tricolours Adding To A Sense Of Patriotism As Well As Self-Reliance

The government has been able to mobilise several groups to make the Tiranga, and among these are the many self-help groups (SHGs) of Chattisgarh and Prison inmates of Uttar Pradesh.

Joining the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' drive, the SHG's have stated that the initiative has created employment opportunities besides invoking their patriotic emotions. They aim to produce tens and thousands of flags by August 15th and are supported by the officials of the Rural Livelihood Mission for necessary technical guidance. The flags are being stitched out of khadi and polyester materials that are procured from the Village Industries Board and Textile Mills and will be sold at pocket-friendly prices at the state government-regulated C-Marts or rural fair price shops.

Adding to these collective efforts are the inmates of prisons across Uttar Pradesh. After having been provided with the essential training and familiarisation of the tricolour proportions, the inmates have begun stitching the flags for the staff, visitors, inmates, and towards the campaign as well. They have set a contribution target of 1 Lakh Tricolours under the campaign.

