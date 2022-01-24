All section
Master Stroke? BJP Ally Fields Muslim Candidate In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Polls

Image Credit: The Indian Express, India Today

Trending
Uttar Pradesh,  24 Jan 2022 10:14 AM GMT

BJP Ally Apna Dal released the name of its first official candidate ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. Haider Ali Khan, the only name in the list, will contest from Suar Constituency.

On Sunday, BJP ally Apna Dal released the name of its first Muslim candidate ahead of the elections in the state. Haider Ali Khan is the first Muslim to contest Suar Constituency in the Rampur district. Khan is most likely to stand against senior Samajwadi Leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam. BJP had announced that it would contest the upcoming elections in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party.

Who Is Haider Ali Khan?

In 2017, Abdullah Azam had fought for the seat of Suar Constituency and won. However, the Allahabad High Court declared his victory null and void in 2019, citing that he did not fulfil the minimum age criteria of 25 years for contesting for the elections. On the other hand, Haider Ali Khan, the son of senior Congress leader Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, was initially declared a Congress candidate on January 13; however, he joined Apna Dal(S) a few days later, citing that the move would ensure better development of his constituency.

India Today quoted Khan saying, "I have been inspired by the struggle of my party leader Anupriya Patel. The UP government in the past five years has worked tremendously. Azam Khan broke a bridge built by my family for money. This government is repairing it. It connects the rural parts of the district to the city. The benefits of all schemes have reached the Muslims in UP. Muslims will support the NDA".

He took a dig at rival Abdullah Azam, saying that he should fill the form first and what date of birth would he put. Khan was the second Congress candidate to leave the party ahead of the polls. Supriya Aron from the Bareilly Cantonment constituency went first and joined Samajwadi Party.

Also Read: This Mumbai-Based EduTech Start-Up Is Helping Students Study Abroad

