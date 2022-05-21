All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hackers Steal ₹7.3 Crore In 831 Transactions Over 3 Months From Payment Gateway Company Razorpay

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Hackers Steal ₹7.3 Crore In 831 Transactions Over 3 Months From Payment Gateway Company Razorpay

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing my UG 2nd year programme at Meenakshi College for Women. I am quite passionate about writing and I will put all my efforts while doing my writing work. I would like to increase my writing ability by this Internship as this is a great opportunity and I will try to do my level best.

See article by Noureen Begum

Karnataka,  21 May 2022 5:38 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Razorpay's Head of Legal Disputes and Law Enforcement Abhishek Abhinav Anand has stated the company was unable to reconcile the receipt of ₹7.38 crore against the 831 transactions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hackers and fraudulent customers have stolen more than ₹7.3 crores by manipulating the authorisation process of Rozapray software. The payment gateway company lodged a police complaint, stating that the company could not reconcile the receipt of ₹7.38 crore against 831 transactions.

While contacting its authorisation partner, 'Fiserv' a fintech and payment company, they informed Razorpay that these transactions had failed and were not authorised or authenticated.

Unsuccessful Transactions

The police are currently attempting to track down the hacker on the basis of online transactions. In an internal probe carried out by Razorpay Software Private Limited found that some individuals had tampered, manipulated and altered the 'authorisation and authentication process'. As a result of this, false 'approvals' were pushed to Razorpay against the 831 failed transactions. This ultimately resulted in a massive loss amounting to ₹7,38,36,192, according to The Hindu.

Furthermore, the company also carried out an audit of the platform to ensure no other systems, no merchant data and funds, and end consumers were affected. Meanwhile, Razorpay said its payment gateway is at par with the industry standards on data security.

The company is ISO 27k, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 compliant, which applies end-to-end transaction data security features combined with solid authentication and authorisation protocols to protect businesses from potential threats, reported NDTV.

Steps Taken By Razorpay

Due to this, false altered communications as 'approved' were sent to the Razorpay system against the 831 transactions, resulting in losses of ₹ 7,38,36,192 to Razorpay, stated Head of Legal Disputes and Law Enforcement Abhishek Abhinav Anand.

Razorpay has proactively taken steps to mitigate the issue permanently and eliminate future occurrences. Razorpay has already recovered part of the amount and is proactively working with the relevant authorities for the rest of the process.

Also Read: Indian Railways, IIT-Madras To Collaborate On Rs 8.34 Cr Project On Hyperloop Technology

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Noureen Begum
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Hackers 
Cybercrime 
Razorpay software 

Must Reads

India's 16-Yr-Old Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Carlsen For 2nd Time This Year
Adventurous Play Boosts Children's Mental Health, Lowers Anxiety And Depression: Study
Karnataka: Police, Villagers Form Human Chain To Rescue Four From Drowning In Flash Flood
Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X