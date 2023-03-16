Maharashtra: H3N2 Influenza Virus Claims Two More Lives; People Advised To Use Masks & Follow Social-Distancing

After the pandemic, the H3N2 influenza virus has been taking a toll on people's immunity across the country. In the month of March, two persons in Karnataka and Haryana died due to the H3N2 influenza virus. Two more deaths have been reported recently in Maharashtra due to the seasonal flu.

Even though the preliminary reports suggest that the H3N2 influenza virus does not lead to death, it is known to aggravate health conditions among vulnerable and high-risk groups. Following this, people have been strictly advised to use masks in crowded regions and follow social distancing norms.

Two More Deaths Reported

The first person who died in the state, reportedly due to the virus, was 72-year-old AK Mazi. A resident of Nagpur, he was hospitalised on March 2 after having complained of breathing difficulties. He was previously suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. He passed away on March 9 following complications in his health condition.

The second person who passed away was Chandrakant Sapkal, a 23-year-old first-year medical student in Ahmednagar. He tested positive for the virus on March 11 and died the next day. According to Health Minister Tanaji Sawant's statement, Sapkal had also tested positive for Covid-19 along with the H1N1 and H3N2 viruses. H3N2 is a sub-type of the influenza A virus, and its symptoms are similar to Covid symptoms. So while seasonal flu alone has not proven to be life-threatening, it can aggravate existing health concerns and could potentially lead to death.

Guidelines For Prevention

Sawant announced that 361 cases of influenza infections had been detected in Maharashtra so far. It has been detected in regions of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Aurangabad, Sangli, and Kolhapur. Guidelines regarding the disease will be issued within the coming few days, and until then, people have been strictly advised to use masks in crowded places and follow social distancing norms.

People have been requested to visit nearby hospitals without any delay if they observe any symptoms. Some of the common symptoms include persistent coughing, fever, throat ache, fatigue, body ache, nausea, and vomiting. If treated on time, the chances of recovery get faster.

A Scroll report cited Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, director of infectious diseases at a Chennai-based hospital, saying that H3N2 has not been in circulation for a long time. It is relatively newish, and therefore people do not have any pre-existing immunity to counterattack it. This could possibly explain the growing number of patients affected by the virus. Hence, it also becomes necessary to take preventive measures.

Also Read: India Reports Two H3N2 Influenza Deaths: Know Common Symptoms & Preventive Measures To Fight Flu Season