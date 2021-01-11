'He Was True Nationalist', Hindu Mahasabha Opens Library On Nathuram Godse In Madhya Pradesh

On the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas, the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday, January 10, opened a "gyanshala" or a library in Gwalior dedicated to the life and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

The Godse Gyanshala was inaugurated at the Mahasabha's office at Daulat Ganj. Gwalior was chosen as the site of the library as the assassination of Gandhi was planned in the city and a pistol was also purchased there.

The library contains literature on how Godse planned the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, his articles and his speeches, The Indian Express reported. It also aims to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India.

"The library was opened to put before the world the true nationalist that Godse was. He stood and died for an undivided India. The purpose of the library is to instil true nationalism which Godse stood for in today's ignorant youth," Jaiveer Bharadwaj, vice-president of the Mahasabha, said.



Bharadwaj claimed India was divided to fulfill the ambitions of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who both wanted to rule a nation, while Godse had a different opinion.

Previously, the Mahasabha had opened a temple dedicated to Godse at their Gwalior office. However, it was removed following opposition by the Congress.



