Caste discrimination
US Mass Shooting: 5 Killed, 16 Injured In Chicago As Wave Of Weekend Gun Violence Continues In America

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

US Mass Shooting: 5 Killed, 16 Injured In Chicago As Wave Of Weekend Gun Violence Continues In America

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Others/World,  13 Jun 2022 7:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

With another round of mass shootings just after the Philadelphia shooting, the USA experienced an emotional week and is trying to achieve gun control through the 'red flag' law.

Chicago experienced gun violence last weekend, June 11 and June 12, with five people dead and 16 injured due to different shooting incidents, shocking the nation and the policymakers. The unfortunate event occurred a week after the Philadelphia shootings on a busy street where three people were killed and 11 injured.

The shooter blindly started firing around the crowded street. These two back-to-back mass shootings have sparked protests and a demand for strict actions against gun ownership laws, as reported by NDTV.

Moreover, the incidents occurred while the tremors of the Texas school shooting remained fresh, where the 18-year-old gunman shot 19 students and two teachers, one of the most deadly shootings in US history, as cited in DNA India.

Red Flag Bill

In 2022, the US has gone through several mass shootings, including in Texas, California, New York, Oklahoma, Philadelphia and now Chicago.

The US House passed a bill called 'red flag' on June 9, which allows families, police and other stakeholders to demand federal courts order to remove firearms from a person if they are at an 'extreme risk' of harming themselves and others. This was passed by the Democratic-controlled chamber and had a slim chance of passing the Senate, which also has Republicans.

Representative of the Democratic Chairman, House Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, remarked, "We are painfully aware that we cannot do enough to save every life, and there is no one answer that will solve this problem," as reported by Voa News.

Mitigating Gun Violence

Red Flag Laws already exist in 19 states of the US, where the state court judge can issue orders to withhold firearms of a person for up to two weeks until a hearing is held.

Various senators have also started focusing on small policy changes such as tightening security on school campuses, giving regular mental health services to the youth, and asking other states to implement red flag laws.

While President Joe Biden firmly supports the federal red flag bill, for the bill to become law, at least 10 Republican senators' votes are needed, and it is improbable that it would even reach the Senate.

Also Read: Delhi Govt To Hire Agency For Testing Mid-Day Meals To Ensure Nutritional Food For Children

Mass Shootings 
Gun Violence 
USA 
Red Flag Bill 

