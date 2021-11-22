All section
India's Mega Projects: 16 Years Of Gulmarg Gondola, Asia's Highest Cable Car

Jammu and Kashmir,  22 Nov 2021

The Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir is Asia's highest and longest cable car project. The ropeway project was a joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir government and a French firm Pomagalski.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is the crowning glory to the pride of India. The snow-capped mountains, the picturesque sight, and the warm cup of Kashmiri Kahwa is a delight to the locals and tourists alike. Despite regular militancy and curfews, the state's locals take pride in their culture, home, and historical heritage. On the other hand, a trip to Kashmir and a ride in the famous Gulmarg Gondola is on the bucket list of almost every travel enthusiast.

The latest feather to the cap of one of India's most beautiful tourist spots was the adventurous gondola ride. The Gulmarg Gondola is the highest cable car project in Asia. The gondola is also the second-highest and second-largest in the world. Gulmarg is a well-known attraction in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and is situated in the Pir Panjal range of western Himalayas. Apart from the much sought-after gondola ride, the tourist attraction is also famous for several other sporting activities like trekking, mountain-biking and golfing, among others. As the name suggests, Gulmarg indeed is a field of blooms.

Gondola At The Height Of 4,200 Metres

The cable car ferries more than 600 people in an hour to and fro from Kongdoori Mountain, that a part of the nearby Afarwat peak and is 4,200 metres high. The cable-car project was a joint initiative of Jammu and Kashmir state and a French firm named Pomagalski. The ropeway operates in two phases- the first involves picking the tourists from the Gulmarg resort, which stands at an elevation of 2,600 metres and transporting them to the Kongdoori station situated in the Kongdoori valley having a bowl shape. The first phase of the project was constructed in 1998.

The second phase of the Gulmarg Gondola was completed in 2005 and was handed over to the public on May 25, 2008. It operates from 10 AM to 5 PM, depending upon the weather conditions, and is managed by the Jammu and Kashmir State Cable Car Operations. The two divisions of the Gulmarg Gondola ride. While on the ride, one could see beautiful pine tree forests underneath. The Gulmarg Gondola is the only ropeway in Asia that could reach a height of beyond 13,500 feet above sea level.

Economic Opportunities From Tourist Sites

While the site is a must-see in one's lifetime, it is also one of the significant sources of revenue for the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government. The story of Gulmarg Gondola is an inspiration for other states to follow to identify economic opportunities while entertaining the public. Such projects would also lead to an increase in the country's domestic travel, thus adding to be a source of revenue generation in any state.

