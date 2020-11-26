Gujarat: Woman, Three Minors Arrested For Insulting National Flag

A 30-year-old woman, along with her 10-year-old son and two of his friends were booked for allegedly hosting the national flag with Islamic inscriptions at Umreth in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday. The three minors were sent to juvenile.

According to the Police, all four were detained for hoisting a distorted tricolour at their residence at Kadiyaval in Umreth, The Indian Express reported.

The incident came into light on Tuesday, after an activist tweeted the purported video, and tagged Anand and Gujarat Police seeking stringent action against them. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Anand division, BD Jadeja told the media the children had hoisted the national flag that had a few Islamic inscriptions drawn over it, instead of the Ashok Chakra, and has called this as an act of 'mischief'.

All four were booked after an FIR was lodged against them at the Umreth Police station. The three juveniles have been presented at the Bal Adalat. Jadeja says it the woman should have stooped the minors from doing so. They have been booked under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults To National Honour Act, 1971, for allegedly insulting the Tricolour.

