Gujarat Witnesses 24% Surge In Emergency Cases On Diwali

Gujarat witnessed a rise in the number of medical emergencies on the occasion of Diwali. Compared to nearly 2,800 emergencies that are reported on a daily basis, the state recorded around 3,521 on Saturday, an increase of 24.42 per cent, reported The Indian Express.

Among the type of emergencies reported, burn cases were the highest with 400 per cent hike, with Aravalli and Ahmedabad reporting the highest number of cases, followed by Surat, Bharuch, Rajkot, Narmada, Bhavnagar and Sabarkantha.

Other emergencies reported were road accidents with 76 per cent hike, breathing problems with 56 per cent hike, and fainting cases with a 23 per cent increase.

As per the data shared by 108 emergency services, Aravalli reported the highest percentage increase in total emergency cases, with nearly 60 per cent hike, from 32 to 51 cases. Ahmedabad recorded the second-highest number of cases of 53 per cent increase, from 554 to 850 on Diwali eve.

Other districts with a high number of emergency cases include Junagadh, with 51 per cent surge in cases, Valsad reporting 50 per cent hike, Dahod (49 per cent), Mahisagar (40 per cent), Gandhinagar (36 per cent), Narmada (34 per cent), Navsari (31 per cent), Surat (28 per cent) and Sabarkantha (27 per cent).

