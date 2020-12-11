Gujarat: Teen Raped, Thrown Off Building In Surat; Multiple Fractures In Pelvic Area

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and later thrown off the terrace from a four-storey apartment building in Surat. The survivor is now undergoing treatment at a hospital as her condition is stated to be critical, reported The Indian Express.

The girl is an undergraduate student, lives in the city with her parents. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl left home in the morning to buy college books and submit a fee waiver form available for the economically underprivileged students.

In the afternoon, her father received a call from college, reminding him of Wednesday as the due date of submitting the form, following which he made numerous calls to his daughter, but the calls were not received. Later, the phone was switched off.

After receiving no answers from her, the family started searching for her, as well as filed a missing person complaint at the police station. After receiving information from a passer-by in the evening, the police found the woman lying on the road and bleeding from the head.

They also recovered the survivor's damaged phone close to the spot where she has lying.

The team took the woman to a hospital and contacted her family members. The doctors in the hospital confirmed the sexual assault and the injuries and multiple fractures that were caused in her pelvic area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Vidhi Chaudhary told the media that the woman never reached her college. When the family members tried to contact her, she was probably in danger and could not attend the calls, he added.

The team is examining CCTV footage from the area as well as her call records. A case has been registered under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder and rape.

