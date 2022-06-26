All section
Gujarat Riots: Activist Teesta Setalvad, Ex-IPS Officer RB Sreekumar Held For Criminal Conspiracy

Image Credit- The Indian Express, India.com, NDTV

Gujarat,  26 Jun 2022

The Gujarat ATS has filed an FIR against the three, Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar, and Sanjiv Bhatt, under sections linking to committing forgery, using forged documents, falsifying evidence and related offences.

A day after the Supreme Court upheld Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 69 others for a larger conspiracy in the 2002 Gujarat riots, the state police have filed a case and arrested activist Teesta Setalvad, former senior IPS officer RB Sreekumar and another retired IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.

They have been detained for allegedly fabricating evidence, committing forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Supreme Court's Order: Criminal Conspiracy

The apex court stated that the framework of a larger criminal conspiracy at the highest level was erected based on false claims. In a detailed order, the court said on Friday, June 24, "The same stands collapsed like a house of cards… as a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law," reported News 18.

Further, the court added, "We find force in the argument of the respondent-state that the testimony of Sanjiv Bhatt, Haren Pandya, and also of RB Sreekumar was only to sensationalise and politicise the matters in issue, although replete with the falsehood."

FIR Registered Against Three

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the three, Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar, and Sanjiv Bhatt, under sections linking to committing forgery, use of forged documents, falsifying evidence and related offences, reported India Today.

The government sources also cited the same to justify the case registered against the three, Setalvad, Sreekumar and Bhatt (who is already serving a life sentence in a 1990 custodial death case.)

The FIR alleged that false statements of witnesses in the proceedings had been drafted by the accused and submitted before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Nanavati Commission, formed to investigate the riots, and in other investigations relating to the riots.

'He Did Same In My Case'

Nambi Narayana, a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, has welcomed the arrest of Sreekumar in the 2002 riots case. He said that he was happy about the detention as the former IPS officer did the same in his case, reported Times Now.

Narayan was charged with espionage and was investigated by Sreekumar; however, he was acquitted of all charges by the SC.

Also Read: Citing Content Overlap, NCERT Drops References To Gujarat Riots, Cold War, Mughal Courts From Textbooks

