Gujarat Records Highest Single-Day Surge In COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Broke Out

Gujarat reported 1515 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic broke out earlier this year, taking the state's total to 1,95,917 on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, nine deaths were also reported taking the total casualties to 3,846, reported Deccan Herald.

A curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad city till Monday, as it has reported 354 new cases which is the highest single-day figure.

According to the data released by the state government, the number of active cases in the state stood at 13,285 out which 95 were on ventilator and others were reported stable.

Nearly 4.86 lakh people were under home isolation as the note stated.

The number of beds for critical patients in designated COVID-19 hospitals in Ahmedabad city is almost full according to the sources which have forced the government to shift emergency cases to nearby districts.

The city has over 7,000 beds in both private as well as government-run hospitals.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, three other cities- Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot are observing night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day till further orders.

