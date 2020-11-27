Gujarat: Five Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Ward Of Rajkot's COVID Hospital

Five patients were reportedly killed after a massive fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a designated COVID hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, November 27. The ICU had a total of 11 patients at the time of the fire, out of which five died.

The fire broke out in the ICU of Uday Shivanand Hospital in Mavdi area around 1 am on Friday.

At least 30 other coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were rescued and shifted to other COVID hospitals.

The Rajkot fire department has managed to control the blaze, however, the cause of the fire is still unknown.



Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp has expressed grief over the incident of fire at Shivanand COVID Hospital in Rajkot. CM has has ordered a probe into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs.4 lakh each to the family of deceased. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) November 27, 2020

"We rushed to the spot and rescued 30 patients after a call informing about the fire was received. Three patients died inside the ICU," a fire brigade official said.



In August, at least eight COVID patients lost their lives after a fire broke out in a four-storey private hospital in Ahmedabad.

