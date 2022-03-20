All section
Caste discrimination
After Hijab Ban In Educational Institutes Karnataka Plans To Teach Bhagavad Gita In School

Image Credit- The Indian Express, bhagavadgita.io

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

After Hijab Ban In Educational Institutes Karnataka Plans To Teach Bhagavad Gita In School

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

19,  20 March 2022 11:17 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-20T16:50:26+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The state education department plans to teach the Bhagavad Gita to students as part of the moral science subject. Although, a few days back, the state High Court upheld the decision of banning religious attires from educational institutes.

Following Gujarat's lead for Bhagavad Gita in school, Karnataka's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government plans to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. According to media reports, the education department is preparing to teach students the Bhagavad Gita, the holy Hindu scripture, as part of the moral science subject.

B.C Nagesh, Education Minister of Karnataka, said, "The Bhagavad Gita has been read by people for many years in this country. The Gita is read by all people, and the book is translated into all the languages across the world. To improve the morale of students, we will discuss this with the academicians and experts first," as quoted by The Indian Express.

However, the minister added that the scripture would not be included in the current academic year's curriculum but will be included in future years when they introduce moral science to school students.

Criticism

At the same time, Shivakumar, serving as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the order and stated that there is no need of making any change in the curriculum or add new chapters such as Gita to the syllabus.

He said, "People have a right to know about the culture of all religions, and it is not wrong, but now there is no need for including the whole the Gita in the curriculum," reported the news publication.

Hijab Row

A dispute over school uniforms erupted in the state of Karnataka at the beginning of January 2022, when a few Muslim students of a junior college who wanted to wear hijab to classes were barraged to enter the premises, as hijab was considered as a violation of the college's uniform policy.

The Karnataka government had issued an order on February 5 stating that proper uniforms must be compulsory where policies exist and that no exceptions can be made even for wearing the hijab. Recently, the state High Court dismissed all petitions filed against the previous order and upheld the ban on religious attire in educational institutes.

Also Read: Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Dismisses All Petitions, Says 'Wearing Hijab Non-Essential Part Of Islam'

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Gujarat 
Karnataka 
Bhagavad Gita 
School Curriculum 
Hijab Row 

X