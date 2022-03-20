After Hijab Ban In Educational Institutes Karnataka Plans To Teach Bhagavad Gita In School

Following Gujarat's lead for Bhagavad Gita in school, Karnataka's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government plans to include the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum. According to media reports, the education department is preparing to teach students the Bhagavad Gita, the holy Hindu scripture, as part of the moral science subject.

B.C Nagesh, Education Minister of Karnataka, said, "The Bhagavad Gita has been read by people for many years in this country. The Gita is read by all people, and the book is translated into all the languages across the world. To improve the morale of students, we will discuss this with the academicians and experts first," as quoted by The Indian Express.

However, the minister added that the scripture would not be included in the current academic year's curriculum but will be included in future years when they introduce moral science to school students.

Criticism

At the same time, Shivakumar, serving as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the order and stated that there is no need of making any change in the curriculum or add new chapters such as Gita to the syllabus.

He said, "People have a right to know about the culture of all religions, and it is not wrong, but now there is no need for including the whole the Gita in the curriculum," reported the news publication.

Hijab Row

A dispute over school uniforms erupted in the state of Karnataka at the beginning of January 2022, when a few Muslim students of a junior college who wanted to wear hijab to classes were barraged to enter the premises, as hijab was considered as a violation of the college's uniform policy.

The Karnataka government had issued an order on February 5 stating that proper uniforms must be compulsory where policies exist and that no exceptions can be made even for wearing the hijab. Recently, the state High Court dismissed all petitions filed against the previous order and upheld the ban on religious attire in educational institutes.

