Gujarat: Four Cases Of Congo Fever Reported, One Death

Gujarat reported four cases of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) this year. Of them, three cases have been reported to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as part of the 'weekly outbreak' reports, however, the state health department claimed there had been 'no outbreak of CCHF this year'.

The first case was reported on March 4, of a 70-year-old patient from the Paliyad village in Bota. The patient's sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune which came back positive.

Botad then reported a second case in May from Gadhada block. The patient was a 35-year-old man from the cattle-grazing community of 'Maldharis' and had visited a community health centre after showing symptoms of fever, reported The Indian Express.

His samples were also sent to NIV Pune, however, he succumbed in four days. The report was received after his death and the deceased had tested positive. As per the NCDC report, the patient was suspected to contract the disease from the tick insecticide sprayed in a cattle shed.

The third case of a 32-year old male was recorded positive on July-end from Gadhada block of the area, and another one in March. All three cases were sent to Bhavnagar for treatment.

The one fatality was reported from Botad. This year, the cases are less than the ones reported last year when 35 CCHF cases and 17 deaths were reported.

However, the project officer in the state health department denied reports and told the media that this year, no outbreak of CCHF has been reported because of proactive administrative work.

Last year, the state reported 30 suspected cases of Congo fever. The administration was on high alert, considering the fact that the disease has a high mortality rate of 40 per cent. Gujarat had first reported cases of Congo fever in 2011, according to the World Health Organisation that was the first documented case in the country.

