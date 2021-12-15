All section
IAF Chopper Crash: Group Capt Varun Singh Passes Away, Succumbs To Injuries After A Week On Life Support

Image Credits: Twitter/ShivAroor, Twitter/ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IAF Chopper Crash: Group Capt Varun Singh Passes Away, Succumbs To Injuries After A Week On Life Support

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  15 Dec 2021 8:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-15T14:48:24+05:30

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment at the Command hospital Air Force in Bengaluru following the tragic chopper crash on December 8, which claimed the lives of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other armed forces personnel on board.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who had been rescued after the fatal helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district, passed away this morning after succumbing to the injuries.

According to the Hindustan Times, Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment at the Command hospital Air Force in Bengaluru following the tragic plane crash on December 8, which claimed the lives of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other armed forces personnel on board. Singh was on life support, according to the officials.

"The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8, 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," tweeted the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders condoled the demise of Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Singh is survived by his wife and two children. He was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Captain Varun singh 
Indian Air Force 
Gen. Bipin Rawat 
Chopper Crash 

