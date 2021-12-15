IAF Chopper Crash: Group Capt Varun Singh Passes Away, Succumbs To Injuries After A Week On Life Support

Group Captain Varun Singh, who had been rescued after the fatal helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor district, passed away this morning after succumbing to the injuries.

According to the Hindustan Times, Group Captain Singh was undergoing treatment at the Command hospital Air Force in Bengaluru following the tragic plane crash on December 8, which claimed the lives of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other armed forces personnel on board. Singh was on life support, according to the officials.



"The IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on December 8, 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," tweeted the Indian Air Force.

Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders condoled the demise of Captain Varun Singh



Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Group Captain Singh is survived by his wife and two children. He was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.

