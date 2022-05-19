Who Is Daripalli 'Greenman' Ramaiah? Padma Shri Awardee Who Planted Over 1 Crore Trees Alone

The human race is currently experiencing the consequences of global warming and climate change every day, especially with the ongoing global heatwaves, which are shattering mercury records. On top of that, the increasing pollution levels around the globe are adding even more oil to the fire. In order to tackle this global crisis, a Telangana man decided to take on the initiative to fight against it with the help of nature. Meet Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as "Chettu (tree) Ramaiah" or "Vanajeevi (forester) Ramaiah, who single-handedly planted over one crore trees during the last five decades.

'Tree Man' Ramaiah!

Born in Khammam district's Reddypally village of Telangana in 1937, Ramaiah is not a learned scholar, and in fact, he has only completed his studying till class 10. However, he has enjoyed a connection with nature since his early childhood, as per Wikipedia. Because of this, he has stated that as a child, he often saw his mother collecting seeds of vegetable plants to grow in the upcoming season, and he has been helping her do this.

Daripalli Ramaiah- The 2017 Padmashri Awardee

Back in 2017, for this unbreaking determination, Ramaiah was conferred by former president Pranab Mukherjee with the highly prestigious Padmashri award -- the third-highest civilian award in India. He was also conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Academy of Universal Global Peace and received special recognition from the Andhra Pradesh government, with the chief minister of Telangana Kalavkuntla Chandrashekhar Rao also offering support through its green initiatives.

Ramaiah Met With Accident!

The Telangana Greenman was recently hurt in a road accident in Khammam district on May 18. As per ZeeNews reports, the 85-year-old man fell while crossing a road on his bicycle to water plants. Locals had instantly rushed him to a hospital nearby. As per the doctors, Ramaiah sustained a leg fracture and injuries to his head.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar also conversed with the doctors over the phone to get an update regarding Ramaiah's health. Kumar has also directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the 2017 Padmashri awardee.

