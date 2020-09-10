Trending

Greece: Massive Fire At Refugee Camp Leaves Thousands Of Migrants Displaced

About 12,600 migrants were displaced, with more than 4,000 children, including 407 unaccompanied children, who had been living in the camp.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 Sep 2020 12:05 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: Twitter

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at the largest refugee camp, Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos in Greece, which had been placed under COVID-19 lockdown. The island's main migrant camp was gutted by back-to-back fires, leaving thousands of migrants and asylum seekers displaced.

The camp houses over 12,000 people. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) the Moria Reception and Identification Center on the island of Lesbos was 80% destroyed in the blaze.

Videos posted on social media platforms show the fire engulfing camp and other structures nearby.


About 12,600 migrants were displaced, with more than 4,000 children, including 407 unaccompanied children, who had been living in the camp. The camp was built to accommodate 3,000 people, but its migrant population has swelled to over 20,000 in the past.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as of now. The cause of the fire is still unknown but the investigation is underway. Authorities also said that it could either have happened due to natural circumstances or started deliberately after COVID-19 tests led to the isolation of 35 refugees, reported Reuters.

The migration ministry on Thursday said a ferry had been sent to temporarily accommodate hundreds of people, ahead of the expected arrival of European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas to inspect conditions on the island, reported news agency Agence France-Presse(AFP).

According to the report, it is also being said that migrants threw stones at firefighters who were working on putting down the blaze.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

