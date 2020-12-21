14-Yr-Old Girl Raped By Four Men In South Delhi's Greater Kailash

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy and three others, the police said on Sunday, December 20. The young girl worked as a domestic help in South Delhi's Greater Kailash 1 area where she had met the teenage boy.



The accused have been identified as Shivam (20), Hari Shankar (30), both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, and Mangesh (18), a native of Maharashtra, Times Now reported.

The police have said that all four suspects have been taken into custody.

According to the police, the victim had been working in the area for over four months. She had befriended the juvenile accused who was also working there but quit his job a month ago. On Saturday, the 17-year-old called the girl to his friend's workplace where the other three accused were also present, the police said.

The boy then raped her with the help of the others - an 18-year-old, a 20-year-old and a 30-year-old.

The police said they were informed about the incident on Sunday and an investigation is underway.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

The Delhi Police in October said that it had registered a 28 per cent drop in the number of rape cases this year. As many as 1,241 rape cases were reported till September 30 compared to 1,723 cases in the same period last year, it said.

India recorded an average of 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and over 4 lakh cases of crimes against women during the year, which is a spike of over 7 per cent from 2018, as per the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Also Read: iPhone Plant Supplier Wistron Admits Some Workers 'Not Paid Correctly', Fires Indian Executive