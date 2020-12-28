Grave Of Indo-Pak War Hero Brigadier Usman Vandalised At Delhi Cemetery

The grave of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, who was the highest-ranking official to die in action during the 1947-48 India-Pakistan War was vandalised by some miscreants, at Delhi's Batla House Qabristan.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, former Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia has called for 'urgent repairs' to the resting site of the legendary warrior, Times Now reported.

It is not known when or by whom the grave was damaged. Residents said the cemetery is not secure given that both entrance and exit gates are open 24×7.

Speaking to ThePrint, Jamia University's PRO Ahmad Azeem said the university is not responsible for maintaining the graves but only the graveyard. A university professor associated with graveyard maintenance told the media that a private fund was set up for the maintenance of the graveyard.

Lt Gen Hasnain took to Twitter confirming that the matter is being looked into at the highest level to find out people behind the vandalism. He also shared the link of a report which claimed that the site was 'damaged by some miscreants'.

"We should move the mortal remains to a place in Delhi Cantt where they will be treated with honour," he added. Hasnain also suggested that the graves of the martyrs should be repaired by the Indian Army.

Corrective action initiated. Brig Muhammad Usman MVC (P), Saviour of Naushera is by far the most reverred and respected military leader and paratrooper. https://t.co/P2KpNoJZh1 — Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (@Ptr6Vb) December 27, 2020

Known as 'Naushera Ka Sher', Brigadier Usman led the 50 Independent Parachute Brigade, which recaptured Jhangar and Nausher, the two strategic locations in Jammu and Kashmir back in 1948. On 3 July the same year, Usman died when an enemy army shell exploded near him in Naushera.

He was awarded Maha Vir Chakra. Usman became the symbol of India's secular values at a time when the country was divided on a religious basis. His funeral was attended by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and his cabinet colleagues.

