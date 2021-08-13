The program has been launched in 75 villages and 30,000 educational institutions of 744 districts and would continue until October 2. The first edition of the program in August 2020 in Ahmedabad witnessed the participation of 5 crore people, while this time, over 7.5 crore people are reported to join.

Trending

Govt Launches 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' In 744 Districts To Encourage Physical Activities

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   13 Aug 2021 8:03 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Credits: Twitter, Facebook (Anurag Thakur)

The government launched the 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' program on Friday, August 13, to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day (Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav).

The program has been launched in 75 villages and 30,000 educational institutions of 744 districts and would continue until October 2.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and State for Sports Nisith Pramanik flagged the program from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

Thakur informed that people from each district and village of the selected locations would participate in the movement. One is required to register and upload their run on the Fit India portal- fitindia.gov.in.

The first edition of the program in August 2020 in Ahmedabad witnessed the participation of 5 crore people, while this time, 7.5 cr people are reported to join.

Encourage Fitness Among Indians

The Fit India movement aims to motivate people towards physical activities, including running, cycling, etc.; People are requested to have a fitness routine to beat obesity, stress, anxiety, and co-morbidities.

The government will reach out to every household with the motto - 'Fitness ki dose 'aadha ghanta roz' through the program. "We should make it jan bhagyadaari se jan andolan," the sports minister was quoted as saying.

Activities Included

The activities in the program include pledges, singing National Anthem, Freedom Run, cultural functions at venues, awareness among young volunteers to participate and organize similar Freedom Runs in their localities.

