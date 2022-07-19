All section
After 8 Months Of Revoking Farm Laws, Govt Forms Committee To Strengthen Minimum Support Price System

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

India,  19 July 2022 10:37 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Led by Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), thousands of farmers held about one year-long agitation at Delhi borders. They compelled the government to revoke the farm laws in November last year.

After the massive protest held by thousands of farmers against the three contentious farm laws, the central government withdrew the decision in November last year.

Following this, on Monday, July 18, the government constituted a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) eight months after it promised to set up such a panel while revoking the laws. Sanjay Agrawal, the former agriculture secretary, will be the committee chairman.

Thousands Of Farmers Protested Against The Farm Laws

The government has made a provision to incorporate three members from Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) as part of the committee. However, the farm organisation has not given any names to be part of the panel.

Led by SKM, thousands of farmers held about one year-long agitation at Delhi borders and compelled the government to revoke the farm laws, reported NDTV.

While taking back the laws, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, had promised to form a committee to discuss the Farmers' demand for a legal guarantee on MSP.

The Agriculture Ministry released a gazette notification announcing the setting up of a committee in this regard, reported Business Standard.

Who All Will Be The Part Of The Committee?

The committee will comprise several influential people, such as Ramesh Chand, a member of Niti Aayog, CSC Shekhar and Sukhpal Singh, both agri-economists from the Indian Institute of Economic Development and IIM- Ahmedabad and Naveen P Singh, a senior member from Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

Among farmer representatives, the panel will include Bharat Bhushan Tyagi, a National award-winner farmer, three members from SKM, and five from other farmer organisations: Pramod Kumar Choudhary, Krishnaveer Choudhary, Gunwant Patil, Guni Prakash and Sayyed Pasha Patel.

Further, two members of the farmers' Cooperative group Dilip Sanghani, the Chairman of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Binod Anand, the General Secretary of the Corporation for National Research Initiatives (CNRI), will also be part of the committee.

In addition, senior members of agricultural universities, five central government secretaries and chief secretaries of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha are also part of the panel.

Minimum Support Price 
MSP 
Farm Laws 
Sanyukta Kisan Morcha 

