Agnipath Row: Central Govt Bans 35 WhatsApp Groups Over Fake News Ahead Of Bharat Bandh Calls

Agnipath Row: Central Govt Bans 35 WhatsApp Groups Over Fake News Ahead Of 'Bharat Bandh' Calls

India,  20 Jun 2022 6:45 AM GMT

Amid calls for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday (June 20) over the scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on June 19 reiterated that CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the district and instructed citizens to not engage in any activity which disrupts the law and order.

In a major attempt to crackdown on 'social media culprits', as many as 35 WhatsApp groups have been banned by the Centre for 'spreading misinformation regarding the Agnipath Recruitment scheme.

Furthermore, 10 individuals have also been arrested for disseminating 'fake news' and organising protests, as per reports in News18. Amid calls for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday (June 20) over the scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on June 19 reiterated that CrPC section 144 has been imposed in the district and instructed citizens to not engage in any activity which disrupts the law and order.

Protests Against Agnipath scheme

Amid violent incidents and protests of arson in different states in opposition to the Centre's new recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the government has encouraged citizens to report any such group on the PIB fact check team number- 8799711259.

Last week, the Centre had announced the 'Agnipath' model of recruitment under which soldiers will be placed into the three services for four years with a condition of retaining 25 per cent of them for an additional 15 years after a selection process.

Meanwhile, Bihar has seen the brunt of the stir and has been facing suspended internet services. The state had stated that the internet was being used to transmit 'objectionable content' to spread rumours to incite the public and cause damage to property and life.

Govt Keeping An Eye On Coaching Centres

The Bihar officials are also currently analysing the roles of operators of coaching centres, and seven individuals are on the radar of the district administration in Patna. "The operators of seven coaching institutes are also on the radar of the district administration. We have put security forces on high alert. If necessary, we will not hesitate to stop internet services in Patna," the District Magistrate of Patna Chandrashekhar Singh told IANS.

As per the latest information, as many as 190 protesters have been arrested in Bihar's Patna, and 11 FIRs have been lodged. Furthermore, complaints against six coaching institutes have also been filed.

Also Read: Flood Situation Worsens In Assam As Death Toll Rises To 62; PM Assures All Possible Support From Centre

