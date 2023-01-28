Government Vehicles Older Than 15 Years To Be Scrapped, De-Registered: Road Transport Ministry

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry have released a notification stating that effective April 1, all vehicles owned by the central and state governments which are over 15 years old, will be de-registered and scrapped. It also includes the buses held by the public sector undertakings and transport corporations.

According to the notification, the restriction shall not be applicable to special-purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) utilised for operational purposes in support of national defence, upkeep of law and order, and internal security.

What Does The Notification State?

The notification states, "Disposal of such vehicles shall, after the expiry of the fifteen years from the date of the initial registration of the vehicle, (should) be ensured through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021".

The regulation, announced in the Union Budget for 2021–22, stipulates that personal automobiles must undergo fitness testing after 20 years, while commercial vehicles must do so after 15 years, as per a report by The Indian Express.

According to the new policy that is effective from April 1, 2022, the centre has announced that states and union territories would offer up to a 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for automobiles acquired after discarding old vehicles.

Scrapping Facility In India

Last year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the country has the potential to develop as a vehicle scrapping hub for the whole South Asian zone if at least one automotive scrapping plant is designed within 150 kilometres of each metropolitan centre.

Further, in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, which he claims would help phase out unsuitable and polluting automobiles while also promoting a circular economy.

Also Read: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Know Causes & Prevention Of The Disease That Affects Almost 6 Lakh Women Annually