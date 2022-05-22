All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uttarakhand: Upper-Caste Students In Govt School Refuse To Eat Mid-day Meals Cooked By Dalit Woman

Image Credit: India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Uttarakhand: Upper-Caste Students In Govt School Refuse To Eat Mid-day Meals Cooked By Dalit Woman

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttarakhand,  22 May 2022 9:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The principal of the school in Champawat district, Prem Singh, said that around 7-8 students have again refused to eat the food cooked by Sunita Devi — who had been sacked in the aftermath of the row in December.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In six months, the Uttarakhand government is seeing a re-run of the same controversy where upper caste schoolchildren are boycotting the meals prepared by a Dalit cook. The Principal of the school in the Champawat district said that nearly eight children refused to eat the food cooked by Sunita Devi, who had previously been sacked after the row in December 2021. However, she was reappointed later, and the midday meals had resumed in March.

In the latest episode, Champawat District Magistrate, Narender Singh Bhandari, had a meeting with the parents of the children and asked them to ensure that they had their meals. The Principal of Swatantra Sangram Senani, Late Shri Ram Chandra Government Inter College in Jaul village, said that the district magistrate and other police officials had a meeting with the students and parents to convince them not to boycott the meals. " However, these 7-8 students still refused to eat, claiming they do not eat rice", The Indian Express reported.

Parents Requested School Not To Pressurize Students

Moreover, the school Principal had also held a meeting with the parents of the children and had warned the parents that the children would be expelled from the school. On the other hand, the parents had assured the school authorities that they would speak to their children regarding eating their midday meals in school and requested not to put any undue pressure on the children.

In December last year, around 66 students in the government school had declined to eat the meals cooked by Sunita. On December 23, Champawat district officials cited procedural lapses in her appointment and sacked her. Sunita Devi then filed a complaint under the Prohibition of Atrocities against SCs/ STs and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. Soon after the complaint, the district administration announced that she would be reinstated.

Also Read: 'Is Your Name Mohammed?': Mentally-Ill Elderly Man Thrashed, Assaulted In MP; Found Dead Later

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Government School 
Midday Meals 
Dalit Cook 

Must Reads

Triple Suicide: Family Dies By Turning Their Delhi Apartment Into Gas Chamber, Horrifying Notes Found
In A First, Saudi Arabia Flight With All-Female Crew Took Off To Complete Short Domestic Journey
FM Sitharaman Announces Fuel Price Reduction To Tackle Inflation; Opposition Call It 'Illusionary Welfare'
Hindu Festivals Not Celebrated At HDFC Bank In Barabanki? No, Image Goes Viral With False Communal Angle!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X