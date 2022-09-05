All section
Several Wards Of Gorakhpur To Be Renamed And Erased Off Its Muslim-Sounding Names

Trending
Several Wards Of Gorakhpur To Be Renamed And Erased Off Its 'Muslim-Sounding Names'

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Sep 2022 8:17 AM GMT

According to the draft delimitation order in Gorakhpur, wards of Jafra Bazar will be known as Atma Ram Nagar, and Ilahi Bagh will be renamed Bandhu Singh Nagar. 

The Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation issued a draft delimitation order that proposes renaming a dozen wards that earlier had "Muslim-sounding names". Delimitation refers to the process when the boundaries or certain features of a country's territorial constituencies are reorganised.

Officials have informed that objections to the disposal can be filed within a week, after which it would be analysed and decided upon. The decision, however, has triggered a row among the opposition parties who have called it out.

Iconic Wards Would No Longer Carry A Muslim Name

A draft order issued by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has changed the "Muslim-sounding names" of several wards as a part of a delimitation exercise which would raise the number of wards in Gorakhpur to 80.

The Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal said that the renaming would evoke a sense of pride as many of them are named after iconic personalities and freedom fighters such as Shiv Singh Chetri, Baba Gambhir Nath, Baba Raghavdas, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Madan Mohan Malviya, and Ashfaqullah Khan.

However, this has triggered sharp opposition from many parties, including leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Congress leader Talat Aziz called the name-changing exercise as a waste of funds and said that he fails to understand what the government hopes to achieve through such an exercise. Shahab Ansari of the Samajwadi Party commented that the changing of the names is an attempt at polarisation and hinted at the divisive politics of the government. He also added that the party would convene a meeting to discuss the same, and a delegation would be raising the objection to the district magistrate.

Municipal Commissioner Avinash Singh has informed that the people could also file their objections against the same within a week to the additional chief secretary, Urban Development Department, Lucknow. After the said period, the delimitation would be put across for approval.

Which Wards Will Be Renamed As Per The Order?

Among the Muslim-sounding names that have been renamed are the well-known wards of Miya Bazar, Muftipur, Alinagar, Turkmanpur, Ismailpur, Rassolpur, Humayunpur North, Ghosipurva, Daudpur, Jafra Bazar, Qazipur Khurd and Chaksa Hussain.

As per the report by The Print, Ilahi Bagh would be known as Bandhu Singh Nagar, Ismailpur will be called Sahabganj, and Jafra Bazar as Atma Ram Nagar.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 39 People Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Single Day, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid

