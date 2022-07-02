All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Secured Privacy! Google Set To Delete Users Location History If They Visit US Abortion Clinics- Heres Why

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Secured Privacy! Google Set To Delete Users' Location History If They Visit US Abortion Clinics- Here's Why

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Others/World,  2 July 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

This announcement came only a week after the US Supreme Court passed the landmark judgment to strip American women of constitutional abortion rights, leading numerous states to ban or massively restrict the procedure and prompting mass protests all over America.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Google officially announced on July 1 that it would delete its users' location history when visiting domestic violence shelters, abortion clinics and other places where privacy is sought. "If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, was quoted as saying by NDTV. Other areas from which Google would now not store location data include weight loss clinics, addiction treatment facilities and fertility centres.

Change To Come Into Effect In The Coming Weeks!

This announcement came only a week after the US Supreme Court passed the landmark judgment to strip American women of constitutional abortion rights, leading numerous states to ban or massively restrict the procedure and prompting mass protests all over America.

Politicians and activists have all been calling on Google and other top tech goliaths to restrict the amount of information they collect in order to avoid it from being used by law enforcement for abortion investigations and prosecutions. Furthermore, Fitzpatrick also reassured people that the company takes data privacy very seriously.

"Google has a long track record of pushing back on overly broad demands from law enforcement, including objecting to some demands entirely," she said.

Online Privacy

Fitzpatrick added that Google considers the security and privacy expectations of its users using their products and informs people when they comply with government demands.

Worries over smartphone data and reproductive rights appeared even before the Supreme Court ruling when numerous conservative US states in the past months officially passed laws that give members of the public the liberty to sue doctors who perform abortions -- or individuals who help facilitate them.

That led a group of top Democratic lawmakers in May to send a letter to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, asking him to stop collecting smartphone location data lest it become "a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive health care."

Also Read: Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Govt To Bring Back Metro Car Shed Back To Aarey

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Google 
Abortion 
America 
Supreme Court 

Must Reads

Central University Of Kerala To Set Up Free IAS Coaching Centre For Scheduled Caste Students
'Deshbhakti' Added As New Assessment Criteria In Delhi Government Schools: Directorate Of Education
GST Exemptions Waived For Curd, Meat, Hospital, Hotel Rooms- All You Need To Know
Only 36% Gig Workers Are Financially Resilient In India: Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X