As part of a partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's (MeitY) Startup Hub, Google announced on Wednesday that it would assist 100 Indian entrepreneurs in scaling up through the second iteration of its Appscale Academy programme. Selected startups will undergo a six-month training program on converting innovative ideas into viable businesses.

Benefits For Startups In Tier 2 And Tier 3

Google's growth and development initiativeinitiative -- Appscale Academy -- teaches early to mid-stage entrepreneurs how to create applications. Launched in 2022, the initiative is now gearing up for its second iteration in India.

One hundred selected businesses will be given access to self-learning resources, virtual instructor-led webinars, and mentoring meetings with local and international business experts. These businesses will also be able to present their concepts to global venture capitalists.

Startups will receive training in various areas related to developing successful applications throughout the six-month programme, including UX design, business model and monetization methods, international growth best practices, and data safety and security procedures.

Businesses from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will benefit from the Appscale Academy Class of 2023's growth support. To increase involvement in growing hubs like Coimbatore, Gangtok, Jaipur, Indore, and Surat, MeitY Startup Hub and Google will host multi-city roadshows as part of the project, reported The Economic Times.

Jeet Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, remarked that they are looking forward to working with Google again this year to increase efforts for this community. He added that they wish to provide access to the program's advantages to more innovative app-preneurs from tier 2 and tier 3 cities through their multi-city roadshow.

It's great to witness the profound effect app developers are creating in India and throughout the world, said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY. He said it's vital to constantly assist these companies in converting their innovative ideas into scalable businesses.

Accepting New Applications

Applications from all sectors improved in the program's first cohort in terms of UI, UX, security, user base, engagement rates, and ratings, with 1 in 3 apps seeing their install count and visitor base double, said Google.

Applications are being accepted for the program's second iteration for the Appscale Academy Class of 2023. They will be selected by a panel of industry experts and members of MeitY's startup hub and Google. The tech giant also stated that applications would be taken until February 6, 2023.

Also Read: IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops 'i-Ghat' That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It