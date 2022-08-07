Google Launches 'India Ki Udaan' Project To Showcase India's Milestones On 75 Years Of Independence

Recognising the milestones India has attained in its 75-year journey since independence, search giant Google has unveiled an online project, extracting from rich archives and featuring artistic illustrations to narrate the story of the country.

The project 'India ki Udaan', executed by Google Arts and Culture, celebrates the achievements of India and is based on the theme 'Unwavering and undying spirit of India over these past 75 years'.

It was officially launched on Friday (August 5) at an event organised at the Sunder Nursery in Delhi under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, the Minister for Union Culture and Tourism, and other senior officials of the Ministry and Google.

Attended the launch of "India Ki Udaan" - an initiative of @MinOfCultureGoI and @Google today at Heritage Park, New Delhi.



Glad to be a part of this initiative which is a celebration of the unwavering & undying spirit of #India and its achievements in past 75 years. pic.twitter.com/Dp53HJtUXL — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 5, 2022

Joint Initiative Of Google & Ministry Of Culture



As India marks its 75 years of independence, software major Google is also planning to partner with the Ministry of Culture to develop informative online content that will exhibit the contribution of its citizens in transforming the nation pre- and post-independence.

Google announced the launch of a series of unique initiatives across its products and services that will offer rich content and experience to its Indian users throughout the anniversary year.

75 years of asking questions.

75 years of finding solutions.

75 years of flying to new heights.

75 years of #IndiaKiUdaan.



Take a moment to step back in time and celebrate some of India's most game-changing moments over the past 75 years ❤️https://t.co/GDPjHyKYfF pic.twitter.com/Tb3N9INJ1H — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 5, 2022

'India Ki Udaan'



The centrepiece of its celebration is a new online collection titled 'India ki Udaan', available on Google Arts and Culture website. It features India's rich cultural diversities, including iconic moments from the last 75 years.

Published in English and Hindi, the project allows people to explore over 120 illustrations and 21 stories created by ten skilful artists. It will also include exhibitions from various institutions, including the Ministry of Tourism, the Indian Academy of Sciences, the Heritage Directorate of the Indian Railways, the Museum of Art and Photography, and the Dastkari Haat Samiti.

According to an NDTV report, Google said, "This initiative offers a unique view of India's remarkable moments and lets people discover some of the most memorable moments in India's modern history, its iconic personalities, its proudest scientific and sporting achievements, and how women in India continue to inspire the world. This commemorative collection will be expanded with a unique blend of archives and artistry for people in India and across the globe."

