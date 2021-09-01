Goa Implements Free Water Scheme Starting Today; No Charges On Consumption Upto 16,000 Litres

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tueday announced the government's free water scheme to be implemented in the state starting Wednesday. Under this scheme, the state will provide free water up to 16,000 litres per household each month. While making the announcement Sawant said that Goa will be the first state in the country to provide free water to its citizens.
According to the Chief Minister, the scheme will benefit 60% of Goans, who will begin receiving almost nil water bills in September.
Free Water Scheme
On August 15, CM Sawant declared free water, a month later Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised that if his party is elected to power in Goa, his party will distribute 300 units of energy per month to each family.
During his Independence Day speech, Sawant announced the commencement of the free water scheme ,reported The Indian Express.
'Keep Water Consumption Under Control'
The government is distributing 16,000 litres of free water per month to each of the users under the "Save Water to Get Free Water" scheme, the CM added. He stated that all Goans should join in the effort and keep their water consumption under control.
Consumers would not be charged metre rent or sewerage taxes if their consumption is within the limit, according to Sawant. Therefore they will wind up paying nothing for water. He also announced that small firms will be moved from the industrial to the commercial category for water billing, allowing them to take advantage of the scheme.
Last week, Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar stated that the initiative will assist around 1.5 lakh homes in the state. He claimed that 1.5 lakh of Goa's 3.18 lakh water connections use up to 16,000 litres each month. Pauskar mentioned that the state's reservoirs contain adequate water to supply the entire population.
