Goa Implements Free Water Scheme Starting Today; No Charges On Consumption Upto 16,000 Litres

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tueday announced the government's free water scheme to be implemented in the state starting Wednesday. Under this scheme, the state will provide free water up to 16,000 litres per household each month. While making the announcement Sawant said that Goa will be the first state in the country to provide free water to its citizens.

According to the Chief Minister, the scheme will benefit 60% of Goans, who will begin receiving almost nil water bills in September.

