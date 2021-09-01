All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Goa Implements Free Water Scheme Starting Today; No Charges On Consumption Upto 16,000 Litres

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Goa Implements Free Water Scheme Starting Today; No Charges On Consumption Upto 16,000 Litres

Neelima Mishra

Writer: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

Goa,  1 Sep 2021 2:24 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-01T20:15:12+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Under this scheme, the state will provide free water up to 16,000 litres per household each month.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tueday announced the government's free water scheme to be implemented in the state starting Wednesday. Under this scheme, the state will provide free water up to 16,000 litres per household each month. While making the announcement Sawant said that Goa will be the first state in the country to provide free water to its citizens.

According to the Chief Minister, the scheme will benefit 60% of Goans, who will begin receiving almost nil water bills in September.

Free Water Scheme

On August 15, CM Sawant declared free water, a month later Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised that if his party is elected to power in Goa, his party will distribute 300 units of energy per month to each family.

During his Independence Day speech, Sawant announced the commencement of the free water scheme ,reported The Indian Express.

'Keep Water Consumption Under Control'

The government is distributing 16,000 litres of free water per month to each of the users under the "Save Water to Get Free Water" scheme, the CM added. He stated that all Goans should join in the effort and keep their water consumption under control.

Consumers would not be charged metre rent or sewerage taxes if their consumption is within the limit, according to Sawant. Therefore they will wind up paying nothing for water. He also announced that small firms will be moved from the industrial to the commercial category for water billing, allowing them to take advantage of the scheme.

Last week, Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar stated that the initiative will assist around 1.5 lakh homes in the state. He claimed that 1.5 lakh of Goa's 3.18 lakh water connections use up to 16,000 litres each month. Pauskar mentioned that the state's reservoirs contain adequate water to supply the entire population.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh First State To Recognise Forest Resource Rights In Urban Region

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Goa 
CM Pramod Sawant 
Free Water Scheme. 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X