This Foundation Provides Scholarships To Women Athletes Making Indian Sports Ecosystem Accessible, Inclusive

An exclusive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project supported by HDFC Bank, Unstoppable: 'Karke Dikhaungi' was launched by GoSports Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation in India, to give scholarships and funding to women athletes across the country.

To find sports talent, they aim to reach out to young girls and women who dream of becoming a sportsperson at the highest level for the nation.

Focusing On Women's Participation In Sports

The initiative will include all issues faced by women in sports to make their participation easier and healthier. Through various programmes on menstrual health, hygiene, mental health and prevention of sexual harassment, the Foundation vows to create a safe space for women in the sports arena.

By conducting outreach programmes, advocating the cause and researching the topics, the Foundation will try to make the sports ecosystem accessible and inclusive in India.

The GoSports Foundation frequently conducts workshops and conferences to create awareness among athletes and professionals engaged in the sports industry. This will help raise awareness of women's issues in sports as well.

About The Foundation

GoSports Foundation works as a non-profit operation to facilitate the growth of India's sporting talent and help them in Olympics and Paralympics events through scholarships and knowledge sharing and building programmes, just like the Unstoppable: 'Karke Dikhaungi' initiative.

Its mission is to enable excellence in sports and make sports an instrument of social change. Their Board of Directors include Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricket team captain and Pullela Gopichand, All-England Badminton champion.

The Foundation was also awarded Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar in 2019.

Positive Impact

It has created an impact across 24 states, with 126 athletes enrolled in its programmes that cover seven Olympians in 15 Olympic sports categories and 10 Paralympians from seven sports categories.

The Foundation is also an Official Knowledge Partner to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has organised several workshops with the national women's cricket team and their U-19 team to get them ready for World Cup.

To unearth talent in India, if you think you have what it takes or some woman you know is extraordinarily gifted in sports, reach out to the Foundation by filling out this form.

