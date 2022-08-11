Mexico Proposes Global Peace Commission Led By 3 World Leaders, Includes PM Modi

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will submit a written proposal before the United Nations (UN) for setting up a commission of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure a five-year global truce.

MSN quoted Obrador saying, "I will make the proposal in writing; I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it, and I hope the media will help us to spread it. Because they do not speak when it is not convenient for them," reported NDTV.

UN Commission To Enure Global Truce

During a press conference in Mexico, Obrador issued the statement last week. He said the commission would include three members, PM Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to media reports, the president said the three men would work toward stopping wars around the globe and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years.

Obrador said, "The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years".

He said, it will help governments worldwide dedicate themselves to supporting their people, especially those suffering the most from the ongoing war and its effects; that they have five years without tension and violence and with peace.

Reaching Agreement For War-Hit Nations

As per the official sources, no formal communication about the proposal had yet been received from anyone.

The Mexican president said that it is essential that the three governments of the three great powers, the United States, China, and Russia, must accept intermediation as the one proposed.

Obrador said, "We must stop the military confrontation; we must opt for dialogue, not the use of force. Confrontation must be avoided, and it is evident that, yes, innocent lives are being lost because bombing is being carried out and there are deaths, the same as in Ukraine, so we all have to make an effort to achieve peace," quoted the Times of India.

According to the Mexican President, the proposed truce would facilitate reaching agreements in the case of Palestine, Israel and Taiwan and not be provoking, promoting more confrontation.

Further, he urged that all governments worldwide should cohere in support of the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism under which proposals and initiatives are presented.

Also Read: Justice UU Lalit: From Practising In Supreme Court To 49th Chief Justice Of India, Here's All You Need To Know