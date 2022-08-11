All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mexico Proposes Global Peace Commission Led By 3 World Leaders, Includes PM Modi

Image Credit- Wikipedia, Twitter/ Lopez Obrador

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mexico Proposes Global Peace Commission Led By 3 World Leaders, Includes PM Modi

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  11 Aug 2022 8:05 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

President Obrador issued the statement last week during a press conference in Mexico. He said the commission would include three members, PM Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he will submit a written proposal before the United Nations (UN) for setting up a commission of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure a five-year global truce.

MSN quoted Obrador saying, "I will make the proposal in writing; I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it, and I hope the media will help us to spread it. Because they do not speak when it is not convenient for them," reported NDTV.

UN Commission To Enure Global Truce

During a press conference in Mexico, Obrador issued the statement last week. He said the commission would include three members, PM Modi, Pope Francis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to media reports, the president said the three men would work toward stopping wars around the globe and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years.

Obrador said, "The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years".

He said, it will help governments worldwide dedicate themselves to supporting their people, especially those suffering the most from the ongoing war and its effects; that they have five years without tension and violence and with peace.

Reaching Agreement For War-Hit Nations

As per the official sources, no formal communication about the proposal had yet been received from anyone.

The Mexican president said that it is essential that the three governments of the three great powers, the United States, China, and Russia, must accept intermediation as the one proposed.

Obrador said, "We must stop the military confrontation; we must opt for dialogue, not the use of force. Confrontation must be avoided, and it is evident that, yes, innocent lives are being lost because bombing is being carried out and there are deaths, the same as in Ukraine, so we all have to make an effort to achieve peace," quoted the Times of India.

According to the Mexican President, the proposed truce would facilitate reaching agreements in the case of Palestine, Israel and Taiwan and not be provoking, promoting more confrontation.

Further, he urged that all governments worldwide should cohere in support of the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism under which proposals and initiatives are presented.

Also Read: Justice UU Lalit: From Practising In Supreme Court To 49th Chief Justice Of India, Here's All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Global Peace Commission 
United Nation 
Lopez Obrador 
PM Modi 

Must Reads

J&K: Three Soldiers Killed, Two Terrorists Gunned Down In Suicide Attack At Rajouri Army Base
Mexico Proposes Global Peace Commission Led By 3 World Leaders, Includes PM Modi
Justice UU Lalit: From Practising In Supreme Court To 49th Chief Justice Of India, Here's All You Need To Know
Know About All Important Guidelines For Cancelled Cheques
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X