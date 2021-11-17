The Sainik School, which is an old institution set up six decades ago to prepare boys for National Defence Academy, is now accepting more girls than before. In 2018 there were only six girls enrolled, which went up to 55 in 2020 and in 2021 went up to 315 girl cadets.



This pilot project was started in 2018 with an admission of six girls to Chhingchip Sainik School in Mizoram. The induction of girl students expanded further in 2020, with five more schools — two in Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh — turning co-educational by admitting 55 girls.

Numbers In 2021 Went Up

This year, with all 33 Sainik Schools across 24 states and one Union Territory shedding their only male status, 315 more girls secured admission after clearing the All-India Sainik School Entrance Exam which tests a candidate's skills in Mathematics, English and General Knowledge.

The Government is working in the sector of empowering women in every field that includes defence too. Under this, the Ministry of Defence will be training girls for the defence sector. In these schools, girls are provided with military training the same as boys and getting them prepared to join as officers in the force.

'We Have So Many Extracurricular Activities'

"We have so many extracurricular activities like swimming, horse riding that I did not have in my previous school. I love the school campus and have a great time studying and participating in all activities," said Vaibhavi Dalai in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Each year, an increase in enrollment of girls enrollment in defence schools is a good sign that now girls are getting an equal opportunity in each and every field.



