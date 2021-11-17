All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Girls Cadets In Sainik Schools Increased In 3 Years, Enrollment At Par With Boys

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Girls Cadets In Sainik Schools Increased In 3 Years, Enrollment At Par With Boys

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

India,  17 Nov 2021 2:11 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-17T19:51:46+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

In 2021, with all 33 Sainik Schools across 24 states and one Union Territory shedding their only male status, 315 more girls secured admission after clearing the All-India Sainik School Entrance Exam which tests a candidate's skills in Mathematics, English and General Knowledge.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Sainik School, which is an old institution set up six decades ago to prepare boys for National Defence Academy, is now accepting more girls than before. In 2018 there were only six girls enrolled, which went up to 55 in 2020 and in 2021 went up to 315 girl cadets.

This pilot project was started in 2018 with an admission of six girls to Chhingchip Sainik School in Mizoram. The induction of girl students expanded further in 2020, with five more schools — two in Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh — turning co-educational by admitting 55 girls.

Numbers In 2021 Went Up

This year, with all 33 Sainik Schools across 24 states and one Union Territory shedding their only male status, 315 more girls secured admission after clearing the All-India Sainik School Entrance Exam which tests a candidate's skills in Mathematics, English and General Knowledge.

The Government is working in the sector of empowering women in every field that includes defence too. Under this, the Ministry of Defence will be training girls for the defence sector. In these schools, girls are provided with military training the same as boys and getting them prepared to join as officers in the force.

'We Have So Many Extracurricular Activities'

"We have so many extracurricular activities like swimming, horse riding that I did not have in my previous school. I love the school campus and have a great time studying and participating in all activities," said Vaibhavi Dalai in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Each year, an increase in enrollment of girls enrollment in defence schools is a good sign that now girls are getting an equal opportunity in each and every field.

Also Read: These 'Warrior Moms' Across India Are Fighting For Children's Right To Breathe Clean Air

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
girl cadets 
Sainik School 
Ministry of defense 
Women Empowerment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X