UP: Man Beaten To Death On Busy Road In Ghaziabad, Two Arrested

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death on a busy road in Loni area in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh over an alleged business rivalry.

The incident took place in the Ankur Vihar area on Monday. The video of two men beating Ajay Kumar with iron rods has gone viral on social media. What was more shocking was that passersby recorded video of the incident instead of helping the victim.

The accused were said to be upset after their flower business outside a temple in Loni witnessed a decline while that of the victim's thrived, reported Times Now.

The two accused, identified as 21-year-old Govind Sharma and his 22-year-old friend Amit Kumar, are residents of Sarita Vihar in Delhi and have been arrested.



"Govind had been selling flowers outside the Loni temple for the past several years. However, his business was affected after Ajay opened his shop there eight months ago. Govind planned the murder with his friend Amit," said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Iraj Raja.

The two attacked Ajay when he boarded an auto for home after finishing his work. The accused pulled him out of the vehicle and beat him with rods.

"The accused kept on hitting Ajay'a head for about 3-4 minutes. The Passersby recorded videos of the incident but did not help the victim. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the victim to a hospital where he succumbed to critical head injuries," Raja added.

