Newly Launched 'Vaccine Web Portal' Will Give You The Latest Updates On COVID Vaccine Development

The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a 'vaccine web portal' and the 'National Clinical Registry for COVID-19' developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The COVID-19 vaccine web portal will provide all the information about vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and the progress made regarding the same locally as well as globally. The National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 will collect all the data on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory investigations, management protocols, clinical courses of COVID-19, disease spectrum and patient outcomes. The data collected will help in developing the right patient management strategies and predicting the severity of disease, ICMR said in its statement.

The vaccine portal will have all the information regarding the efforts done by India towards the development of a successful vaccine. People can visit vaccine.icmr.org.in to get all the latest updates on the vaccine quest.

Along with the vaccine web portal and the national clinical registry, the Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, also released the timeline of ICMR and a Mobile Stroke Unit for the Northeast region. The ICMR timeline included the 108- year journey of the apex health institution since its establishment in 1911 along with the policy, programmes as well as the pioneering work done by ICMR in the areas of maternal and child health, HIV, cancer and nutrition. While launching the Mobile Stroke Unit, Vardhan said, "Given the large burden of stroke and absence of stroke care facilities in Assam, this initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area. The mobile unit, through teleconsultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to the people".

The Health Ministry has assured that first COVID vaccine will be available in India by the first quarter of 2021. As per the last 24-hours update, coronavirus has infected over 6.15 million people in India, and have claimed 96,351 lives. The number of people recovered now accounts for 5.1 million.

