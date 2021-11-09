Get Jabbed Or Lose Out On Salary, Thane Municipal Corporation Tells Its Employees

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has said its employees who have not taken been administered even one dose of the COVID vaccine will not be paid salaries. According to an official release issued on November 8, the employees who have not taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, will not be paid their salaries.

Employees who have not taken their second vaccine dose within the stipulated period will also not get their salaries, the release added. The decision was taken on November 8 during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

The civic authority has made it manatory for all its employees to submit their vaccination certificates at their respective offices, reported Mid-day. The measures are part of an effort to achieve the target of per cent vaccination in the city by this month-end, Mhaske said.

Massive Outreach Programme

A massive vaccination campaign will be initiated in the city, located adjoining Mumbai, from Tuesday, November 9, to achieve the target of vaccination, he added. The civic body has made available different vaccination centres, including 'on-wheels' inoculation facilities and jumbo vaccination centres. Regular outreach camps are also being held in the city, said Mhaske.

Additionally, under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers, health employees, and nurses will go door-to-door and collect details of those who have not taken the jab. Such people will be given the jabs, the official said. One hundred and sixty-seven teams have been formed for the purpose. Teachers of various schools and colleges have also been roped in to create awareness about the vaccination drive among students. The students will in-turn pass on the message about the importance of vaccination to their parents, the release said.

Apart from this, the garbage collection vehicles moving in the city will also spread the message about the importance of vaccination, it said.



Dismal Vaccination Record In District

The Thane district's vaccination record has been dismal, to say the least. While the neighbouring Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has claimed to have completed a 100 per cent vaccination target with the first dose, the vaccination drive in Thane is still lagging behind.

More than 5.35 lakh people have still not taken even a single dose of the vaccine to date, said the health department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), according to Hindustan Times. As per the health department records, about 11,74,990 people have taken their first dose, which is around 69 per cent, while 6,75,753 lakh people have taken their second dose. Around 4,99,237 are still to take the second. The department informed that 5.35 lakh have not taken even a single dose.

