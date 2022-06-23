All section
Indias Garuda Aerospace To Set Up First International Drone Factory In Malaysia

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

India's Garuda Aerospace To Set Up First International Drone Factory In Malaysia

India,  23 Jun 2022 11:11 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-23T18:51:50+05:30

The HiiLSE Garuda Aerospace Plant will be made across 2.42 hectares of land, with an investment of ₹115 crores to provide state-of-the-art technology to public and private sectors alike in the whole region.

The Chennai-based drone start-up, Garuda Aerospace, entered into a partnership with HiiLSE Global SdnBhd (HiiLSE Drones), a Malaysian company, to set up the largest plant in the South Asia region once operational, stated the company sources on Wednesday, June 22. The HiiLSE Garuda Aerospace Plant will be made across 2.42 hectares of land, with an investment of ₹115 crores to provide state-of-the-art technology to public and private sectors alike in the whole region.

Thriving Ecosystem For Drone Start-Ups

The Founder-CEO of Garuda Aerospace, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, said the partnership would facilitate a drone ecosystem where artificial intelligence, learning technologies and machine learning can advance. He further noted that once the drone plant becomes operational, it will be the first such plant in Malaysia and the largest in all of South Asia, creating 3,000 job opportunities in the technology and drone sector, as reported by TechCircle.

With its first foreign drone plant on the way, Garuda Aerospace will carve its place as India's most valuable drone start-up and grow steadily in the global market, claimed Jayaprakash.

Journey Of Garuda Aerospace

It is a drone-as-a-service start-up founded by Jayaprakash in 2015. It creates, designs and manufactures 30 models and offers over 50 types of services related to drone technology. It includes - agricultural spray and seed dropping, structural damage surveillance, industry 4.0 upgrades, warehouse management and even delivery services for food, medicines, etc.

In February, Garuda Aerospace's new drone manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Chennai were inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, in June, MS Dhoni became an investor in the start-up and the brand ambassador.

Also Read: Landslides Interrupt Road Connectivity To Kashmir, Over Thousands Of Vehicles Stuck & Schools Closed

