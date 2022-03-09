Hyderabad is now home to India's first 100 per cent women-owned 'FLO Industrial Park,' allowing female entrepreneurs to run and operate their businesses from this location. In Hyderabad, the 'FLO Industrial Park' began operations with 25 Green Projects, and it is promoted in collaboration with the Telangana government by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO). The Park's 25 women-owned and operated units have begun operations, representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries.

Industrial Park Inauguration Ceremony

During the industrial Park's inauguration ceremony, minister KT Rama Rao promised an additional 100 acres to expand the FLO women's industrial park, subject to the Park's focus on novel products. Provide an additional 10 per cent subsidy to female entrepreneurs. As reported by The Mint Jyotsana Angara, National Governing body member, FLO, stated: "We launched the first FLO Industrial Park which is 100 per cent women-owned & driven, spread in about 50 acres of land with 25 green projects. This manufacturing unit is a pretty innovative product base. He has requested to bring in a higher investment than what we have done here. In this Park, we have brought in 250 crores of investment."

FLO Park's Mission, Vission

According to Ujjawala Singhania, President of FLO National, FIP (FLO Industrial Park) aims to promote and encourage sustainable development and growth. The start of the FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone that will pave the way for more integrated business townships linked to industrial parks and the establishment of such projects at various chapters.

The Park's mission is to demonstrate the power of women in the industry, from electronics to packaging, medical devices, wellness, engineering, and food processing. FLO and its members contributed significantly to the development of this Park, with the government providing roads, electricity, water, sewerage, and a substation. The Park has also created amenities to provide a home environment for women while keeping the needs of Working Women Entrepreneurs in mind, such as crèches and playschools.

