Caste discrimination
Trendsetters! India Gets It First 100% Women-Owned Industrial Park In Hyderabad

Image Credit: ANI, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Varnika Srivastava

Writer: Varnika Srivastava

Remote Intern

She is an upcoming millennial journalist, gushing in the 21st century to bring the authentic piece of information to the citizens.

See article by Varnika Srivastava

9 March 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Park's mission is to demonstrate the power of women in the industry, from electronics to packaging, medical devices, wellness, engineering, and food processing.

Hyderabad is now home to India's first 100 per cent women-owned 'FLO Industrial Park,' allowing female entrepreneurs to run and operate their businesses from this location. In Hyderabad, the 'FLO Industrial Park' began operations with 25 Green Projects, and it is promoted in collaboration with the Telangana government by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO). The Park's 25 women-owned and operated units have begun operations, representing 16 diverse Green Category Industries.

Industrial Park Inauguration Ceremony

During the industrial Park's inauguration ceremony, minister KT Rama Rao promised an additional 100 acres to expand the FLO women's industrial park, subject to the Park's focus on novel products. Provide an additional 10 per cent subsidy to female entrepreneurs. As reported by The Mint Jyotsana Angara, National Governing body member, FLO, stated: "We launched the first FLO Industrial Park which is 100 per cent women-owned & driven, spread in about 50 acres of land with 25 green projects. This manufacturing unit is a pretty innovative product base. He has requested to bring in a higher investment than what we have done here. In this Park, we have brought in 250 crores of investment."

FLO Park's Mission, Vission

According to Ujjawala Singhania, President of FLO National, FIP (FLO Industrial Park) aims to promote and encourage sustainable development and growth. The start of the FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad today is a significant milestone that will pave the way for more integrated business townships linked to industrial parks and the establishment of such projects at various chapters.

The Park's mission is to demonstrate the power of women in the industry, from electronics to packaging, medical devices, wellness, engineering, and food processing. FLO and its members contributed significantly to the development of this Park, with the government providing roads, electricity, water, sewerage, and a substation. The Park has also created amenities to provide a home environment for women while keeping the needs of Working Women Entrepreneurs in mind, such as crèches and playschools.

Also Read: 5ire: World's First Blockchain Network That Focuses On Sustainable Economic Growth!

Writer : Varnika Srivastava
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
